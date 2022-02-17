Williamsburg Independent doing 'temporary remote instruction' this week due to staff shortages

WILLIAMSBURG—Williamsburg Independent School students will not be meeting in-person for the remainder of the week, as the district announced it will be using “temporary remote instruction days” beginning Wednesday through Friday.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Williamsburg Independent School Board of Education, Superintendent Tim Melton explained that the reason for the temporary remote instruction was due to a lack of employees.
“There’s only so many folks that can go around and we’ve reached that point,” Melton said. “We need some folks to heal up, we need some folks to get better and one of the conversations that I always make sure to have with Sarah McQueen at the clinic to see what she is seeing in there and yes, we are on the backside, I’ve had superintendent’s webinar today and yes we are on the backside of COVID but we’re right in the middle of flu season, so that’s kind of hit us too with this.”
With the temporary remote instruction, Melton said that students in third grade and above will be doing virtual instruction through Google Meets while students in second grade and below will be working on packets that were sent home with students on Tuesday.
“We did not feel comfortable with bringing folks in here because we want there to be quality instruction every day and sometimes you have to look at it from a different perspective and that’s what we’re doing with these temporary remote instruction days,” Melton said.
He said that while these days are very similar to NTI days, those staff who are not currently quarantined will be required to come into the school the remainder of the week.
“I wanted to make sure everybody was clear with that because ‘temporary remote instruction’ is a new term that has been set forth, so we want to make sure that we’re doing our best to make sure that we continue,” Melton said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, board members approved a one-time pay increase of $1,500 for all full-time employees at Williamsburg Independent School to be paid through ARP ESSER III funds.
“One of the things that we want is we want balance and we feel this offers some balance,” Melton said, noting that the district wanted to do something for their employees who have been putting in extra work throughout the pandemic especially. “I think it is a very positive move for the folks that are putting the work in.”
There were several recognitions and presentations during Tuesday night’s meeting, including recognizing Williamsburg Independent Middle and High School Dean Mike Abbott who Melton said goes “above and beyond” his administrative responsibilities to keep the school running smoothly.
The board also recognized the Williamsburg volleyball team for their achievements this past season, as they were named 13th Region All-A Champions.
“We appreciate the work you have done, we appreciate you taking the time out and the work you guys have done on the volleyball court,” Melton said.
Bill Conn, teacher at Williamsburg Independent, introduced students of the school’s Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP).
“This evening, we’ve been working on a few different projects that we’re very proud of and we want to show you,” Conn said, as elementary, middle and high school students presented their projects to the board.
Williamsburg Independent Principal Marc Taylor reported to the board on their current findings with MAP testing.
“We’ve spent the better part of our time since we returned from Christmas break trying to assess students where they currently are,” Taylor said, using data from MAP testing that was done earlier in the school year.
Taylor said teachers have begun putting plans into place to start meeting students where they are and helping them grow from there to improve their scores.
“We are going to assess MAP one more time, we’re going to do that at the end of March,” Taylor said. “The reason that we’re going to do that at the end of March is because the research shows that where students score on the last assessment in the spring will normally correlate with their K-Prep score, however our hope is that if we test just a little bit early and we have an accurate picture of where students are that after spring break, we can use the interventions to help students grow even more so that we can get the best out of our students plus we can grow our school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.