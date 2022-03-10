Williamsburg Independent BOE approves optional mask policy when community in medium, low levels

WILLIAMSBURG — Students and staff at Williamsburg Independent School will now have the option to wear a mask when COVID-19 community levels are medium or low after a decision made by the Williamsburg Independent School Board of Education during a special-called meeting on Monday evening.
On Monday, the Williamsburg Independent School Board of Education voted to update their guidance on COVID-19 safety in the district, allowing students, staff and visitors of Williamsburg Independent School the option of wearing a mask when COVID-19 community levels are medium or low, while requiring masks when levels are high.
Superintendent Tim Melton said the district will be determining the COVID-19 community levels using the CDC’s COVID-19 community levels tool which is used to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
The district’s new guidance says that all persons 3 years and older are required to a wear mask or face covering when indoors, regardless of vaccination status, when the community level is high in Whitley County. It goes on to say that all persons 3 years and older will have the option to wear a mask or face covering while indoors, which includes buses, regardless of vaccination status, when the community level in Whitley County is medium or low.
Melton said the district would make an announcement before the start of a new week to let students, staff and parents/guardians know whether or not students would be required to wear a mask depending upon the community levels.
“When we look at this, what we would like to do is take this on a week to week basis so that it’s not a day to day basis but a week to week basis and that would allow us to be able to make an announcement Friday evening, Saturday during the day ‘for the next week, this is where we stand in terms of how we’re going to approach the week,’” Melton said.
Melton said that making masking optional at times would likely change the way the district goes about contact tracing and quarantining as well and noted that the district continues to remain in communication with public health leaders in the community to determine the best way to keep kids in school.
