WILLIAMSBURG — At first glance the property seated high on the hill at 630 S. Highway 25 in Williamsburg looks sturdy and strong, as brick and concrete flaunt first impressions. But a more intrusive look tells another story.
On a particularly cold Saturday in March, Susan Jett and her husband Steve coordinate multiple volunteer groups at Emergency Christian Ministries also known as Williamsburg’s homeless shelter. A quick tour reveals how much work is cut out for them. The building's guts are falling down from the ceiling and out from the walls while daylight peaks down through openings in the roof. But volunteers are eager to help. They are moving around full of excitement and hope despite the cold temperature.
Susan Jett, who by divine accident is serving as the shelter's director, said there are currently 13 people staying in the shelter, but it can accommodate up to 15 including men, women and children. While most seeking shelter are from within Whitley County, there are occasions where people with special circumstances from out of town trickle in needing a place to stay. It also isn’t uncommon for people who have just been released from jail to request shelter. And Jett will house those individuals on a case-by-case basis, understanding that it isn’t always easy to walk out of jail and immediately find clothing, a job, shelter, etc.
The main link that connects all the shelter patrons is a major life crisis with a lack of family support to see them through that crisis, according to Jett. But, on the hill, as Jett says, it's a new day. A new day for her patrons and a new day for the shelter's once muddied reputation.
"We don't want to be a hand out we want to be a hand up," said Jett about the ministry. "I tell them all, they have to get a job and I want to know their exit plan."
The goal for the shelter patrons is self-sufficiency and Jett strives to help them reach that bearing each individual circumstance in mind. Jett said her patrons are not just a bunch of bums taking advantage of the services. She gets to know their story, mostly for her own benefit.
"These people come from very broken families," said Jett. "Things you wouldn't even imagine. And they've hit a bump in the road with no one to fall back on."
There are individuals who made very unwise decisions that need a place to stay, parents with children who lack parenting skills, and individuals who need help finding a job. Jett is taking on the teaching role for these people, along with organizing the day-to-day tasks, volunteer groups, and funding projects.
Several volunteer groups offer their services multiple times a year and recently Mountain Outreach has even extended their services to the shelter. It's key to have groups that are skilled in construction and carpentry to tackle the large-scale projects that are required.
Along with the time and talents of volunteers, monetary donations are still needed to get the shelter where it needs to be. Earlier this year the shelter raised enough money through grants to start work on getting a new roof. That project has been put on hold until a new electrical box and wiring can be installed. Jett said the projects need to be done around the same time to save money.
"Every little bit helps," said Jett. "We have churches and individuals who donate every month and we really need that consistent donation."
Jett hopes within a year or so to be able to step back and hire someone to run the shelter full time. Although she is tired and the job can be overwhelming, she thinks God must have prepared her for this ministry because it was nothing she ever expected to be doing.
