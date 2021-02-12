WILLIAMSBURG - Emergency Christian Ministries, also known as the Williamsburg Homeless Shelter, has officially closed its doors, but Mayor Roddy Harrison says work on reopening those doors may soon be on the horizon.
Harrison and members of the board that oversee the shelter have met a couple of times since former director Billy Woodward stepped down last month. Harrison said he was approached by board members due to the property reverting back to the city as a result of its closing.
Back in 1991, the city of Williamsburg purchased the property located at 630 S. Highway 25. An old hotel was already built on the property when the city bought the land. Soon after, a deal was struck between the city and Emergency Christian Ministries for the building with the goal of establishing a homeless shelter. That deal had a revert clause built into it that saw the property revert back to the city should the shelter ever close.
In his meetings with board members, Harrison said both sides agreed that reopening the shelter should be a priority.
“We have an issue in this town, every town does so it needs to be brought back,” Harrison told the Williamsburg City Council Monday evening.
The shelter needs a lot of work though, says Harrison.
“We toured it. I got an engineer to come down from Lexington and we walked through it,” Harrison said. “We’re basically starting over, but I want everybody to know, we will get that up and going again. The board, they’re fired up. They’re wanting to get it going,” he added, also stating he had been in contact with three other people who were interested in serving on the shelter’s board.
Harrison said one plan being discussed between the two sides is the possibility of renovating one end of the shelter into an apartment so that a future director can always be on site.
“Because it’s going to take somebody that can do that,” Harrison told The Times-Tribune. “I think we could recruit maybe a retired couple or something if the apartment is nice, and that’s our goal is to make it a nice to place to live.”
But before that can happen, Harrison said a lot of cleanup work will have to happen first. Harrison mentioned a missionary group visiting Williamsburg in March as possible help in cleaning out the old shelter.
“We’re going to go in there and just start throwing stuff. We’ll put a dumpster up there and just start throwing,” he said.
Once the old shelter is gutted of its trash and debris, Harrison will invite an engineer to assess what needs to be done as far as the building’s structure.
“At the same time, I’m kind of looking to see where the monies are out there as far as grants to kind of help,” noted Harrison.
Speaking of funding, the shelter has always depended on grant money and donations. Harrison said Emergency Christian Ministries still needed donations despite the shelter being closed to help in the efforts of reopening its doors.
“It’s all really dependent on grant monies and donations,” he said.
With the amount of cleaning and renovations needed to be done, Harrison said it could be a year and a half to two years before the shelter is up and running again.
