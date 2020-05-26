WILLIAMSBURG – Seniors at Williamsburg Independent School graduated through a virtual ceremony Sunday.
Twenty-six of the seniors had been together since preschool, said Superintendent Tim Melton. He addressed the students urging them to continue to develop their character.
“Character is not created with a single choice, no matter how brilliant or bold, it is developed in the small struggles – the product of a thousand experiences,” said Melton. “Character is the sum of the total of your choices.”
The virtual graduation also consisted of remarks from Kevin Brown, the Kentucky interim commissioner of education.
“You made it to graduation day,” said Brown. “While this may not be the graduation day you pictured when the school year began, I want you to know it is just as meaningful.”
“The past several weeks have tested you in ways that no other senior class has been tested,” Brown continued. “You have had to make many sacrifices.”
Principal Marc Taylor offered the graduating seniors three pieces of advice:
• Ask for help;
• Step out of you comfort zone; and
• Embrace challenges.
Valedictorian Chaz Jarboe, addressed his fellow classmates saying, “Gratitude is an offering precious in the sight of God, and it is one that the poorest of us can make and be not poorer but richer having made it.”
“I have a lot to be grateful for,” said Jarboe. “From the first day of high school to the last, it was a rollercoaster ride.”
“It was these experiences that created not just a graduating class, but a family,” said Jarboe. “The Jacket family is something to be grateful for.”
Caitlynne Hill and Emilee Prewitt were named salutatorians for the graduating class.
Kelsey Elizabeth Connell offered the invocation prayer, and Donovan Tate Fields offered the benediction.
Mike Abbott, dean of students, read the names of the graduating seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.