Williamsburg girl welcomed home after 13-day hospital stay

WILLIAMSBURG—Twelve-year-old Kadence Carr was given a special welcome home after spending 13 days at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. On Wednesday evening, Carr was welcomed home to Williamsburg with an entourage of local first responders who escorted Carr and her aunt back home where she was greeted by family and friends with hugs and plenty of gifts.
Carr was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, something that has caused medical problems throughout her life. She has had to go through radiation and chemotherapy to keep her brain tumor from growing.
Two and a half weeks ago, Carr was taken to Baptist Health Corbin with what her family originally thought was an ear infection but after running several tests, doctors found that she was septic.
Carr had to be rushed to Lexington to the UK Medical Center. While there, it was discovered that Carr had apparently contracted COVID-19 at some point and had developed MIS-C (multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children) in her lungs, a rare but serious condition linked to COVID-19.
During her stay at UK, Carr had to be put on the ECMO machine and ventilator to help her lungs function properly. Carr’s aunt, Erma Helton, said it was also what caused Carr’s heart to stop for four minutes.
Carr even had to celebrate her birthday in the hospital, as she turned 12 on December 13, just two days before being given the go-ahead to go home.
After 13 days, though, Carr had been cleared to return home, something that Helton said shocked doctors and something that her family and the community were all praying for.
Seeing the community come together to support this 12-year-old who has already been through so much in her life is something Carr’s family will always be grateful for. Carr's friends and family were all there on Wednesday to give her a special birthday surprise, in addition to the surprise she got from community members and first responders on Wednesday evening that started at Exit 15 and followed her all the way home.
“That’s the most wonderful thing is to know the community still cares and we know that there are still good praying people out there to get the prayers through because if it weren’t for praying people out there, she wouldn’t be where she’s at today,” Helton said.
