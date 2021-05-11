Williamsburg Game Café sponsors University of the Cumberlands eSports team  

WILLIAMSBURG - Newly opened downtown Williamsburg business Williamsburg Game Café recently participated in the University of the Cumberlands' Give Day program to help its eSports team acquire new competition jerseys.
“With Cumberlands' Give Day, we saw an opportunity to contribute to their eSports team and help them with funds to acquire jerseys that they need when they compete,” said Nick Gray, store manager for Williamsburg Game Café. “Our businesses' future is directly tied to the success of our local schools and community. Supporting and encouraging them in academics, gaming, and life is part of being a good corporate citizen, and contributing to our community.”
Jeremiah Brown, Cumberlands' eSports head coach, said "I was very excited to see Williamsburg Game Café eager to support us on Give Day. We needed jerseys for competition and WGC really helped us out. It’s encouraging to see them support their local schools, especially during such unprecedented times!"
Williamsburg Game Café specializes in board games, trading card games, and miniatures. It is located at 211 Main St. in Williamsburg. The café side of the business is looking to open in 2021.
