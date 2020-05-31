CORBIN — Wedding season is in full swing and while many brides have decided to postpone their big day, one local couple decided to go ahead, get married, and make it a day unlike any other.
In early April, the Times-Tribune reported on the impact COVID-19 was having on the wedding industry from engaged couples to venue owners, down to the pastry chefs. Ben and Sydney Stargel, of Williamsburg, were one of those couples impacted that opened up about their challenge to postpone or wait it out.
Throughout the unique circumstance, Sydney tried hard to not make any rash decisions. She planned as if the big day would still happen. And it did, sort of. Like almost all grand ceremonies happening during the coronavirus pandemic, friends and family made dreams come true, just in a creative way unique to the pair getting married.
On May 23, the Stargels got married during a drive-in ceremony held at Immanuel Baptist Church. Sydney describes the day as windy with clouds in the sky and also perfect.
“I had great family and friends who pulled the whole thing off,” said Sydney. “It felt like a normal wedding to me, while it was different it felt very normal to me. It felt that way because my friends and family made it feel that way.”
While 275 guests RSVP’d, many traveling in from other states, the wedding was as simple as driving a vehicle up and remaining inside. And the reception was only for family. But for the Stargels it was a day of overwhelming joy and Sydney said it seemed natural as she got ready that morning with her bridal party and as they were by her side at the church.
Ben was overjoyed with the day as well. Always wanting a large ceremony with a private reception, the day worked in his favor.
After the ceremony the couple stood under the awning of the church and let cars drive up to them where they handed out donut holes to guests in the place of wedding cake.
Sydney said she walked down the aisle thinking the day was more than she imagined — perfect.
