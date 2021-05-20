Williamsburg city officials hope to still fund entire renovation project

WILLIAMSBURG—After having to scale back renovations on the city’s water park, Kentucky Splash Park, Williamsburg officials are hoping to find more funding to complete the entirety of the project.
Last year, the Williamsburg City Council approved a three-phase project that would see major renovations to the city’s water park, Kentucky Splash Water Park. Those plans were then put on hold as a result of the pandemic but a resolution was later passed approving a lease for the financing of a scaled back renovation project.
Mayor Roddy Harrison said that before the pandemic, the project was estimated to cost $7.2 million to expand the water park but the cost then jumped up an additional one million dollars and then later saw another increase, jumping up to $11.2 million.
At that time, Harrison met with city officials and project engineers to determine what needed to be cut from the project to help reduce the price. The additions of a new swimming pool, which would have cost around $1.4 million, was just one of a few things cut from the project, along with the number of new trees being planted and number of camping cottages being built.
“The waterpark project, you know we borrowed $8 million—$8 million is not going to get 100 percent of that expansion,” Harrison said during Monday’s regular city council meeting. “There’s just no way. We’ve scaled it back and the first thing we did was take out the pool, you remember us talking about that. We can get 90 percent, maybe 85 percent of it, depending on what happens with the pricing of everything.
“I think it’s really good that you guys OK’d it to move fast on that so that the money is in the bank and we’re not paying a high interest rate and since we have paid off the waterpark, we can make the payments. Tourism has agreed to up their ante in this, so we can make those payments right now. So, we’re OK. But still yet, the dream is to get all of that expansion done.”
Harrison is hopeful that the entirety of the project can still be completed with the help of new market tax credits, which may help the city to get an additional $2.5 million.
“Because of the amount that we have borrowed and we’ll have in hand, we have a good chance of getting another $2.5 million and it is not loaned—we don’t have to pay it back,” Harrison said.
“We can also be turned down though,” Harrison added. “So, we can do all this work and be turned down. It’s rolling a dice but it’s the possibility of getting extra money.”
Unfortunately, Harrison did say that applying for these new market tax credits would push the project off.
“We could’ve already been digging and putting in the baseball fields or the campgrounds or something but you can’t spend your money while you’re applying for this money,” he said.
Harrison said the project is likely to begin in October at the latest and said the city may need to look at starting with the campground expansion first rather than the softball fields due to the time of the year.
Some other things the city is looking at doing to help with the funding of the water park expansion is applying for grants.
“If you remember a couple weeks, a couple months maybe back when I talked about the price of the expansion of the waterpark had ballooned up and we were looking to do some grant work to try to get some money,” said Harrison. “Every little bit of money can help us with it.”
During Monday’s meeting, the council approved the two resolutions needed to finish filling out and submitting the paperwork to apply for grants under the Recreational Trails Program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund both of which are equal to $250,000 each.
The recreational trails grant will be used on the trail expected to go around the water park while the land and water grant will be used to complete the park’s splash pad.
The recreational trails grant would require a 20 percent match while the land and water grant would require a 50 percent match from the city. Harrison noted that the matching funds for these projects would come out of the $8 million loan borrowed for the expansion of the water park.
In other city business:
-The city approved the purchase of a new jetter for the city’s maintenance crew. The jetter would cost the city nearly $80,000.
“It’s a neat piece of equipment that we’ve needed forever that we’ve either needed to buy, beg, rent,” Harrison said.
-The city also approved the appointment of Patty Bryant to the Williamsburg Planning and Zoning Commission. Harrison noted that Bryant was at a meeting with officials with Keeneland and Kentucky Downs about the future of the historical horse racing facility coming to Williamsburg, as she owns land near the project.
-On Monday, the city approved the municipal road aid agreement which is the city’s portion of the state motor fuel tax with an estimated $106,527.98 in total expecting to come into the city for the use of road repairs. Harrison said the city would receive 67 percent of that money upfront and then would receive the rest of the money at a later date, with the state withholding three percent of the funding in the case of an emergency.
“We’ve got to get these repairs done after the winter and all the rain we’ve had,” Harrison said.
