WILLIAMSBURG - During two separate meetings last week, the Williamsburg City Council approved a nearly $8 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Mayor Roddy Harrison said this year’s budget is almost double the amount it was back when he first joined the city council. He also noted that this year’s budget would include a $1 an hour wage increase for city employees, which equates to roughly an additional $2,080 to their salaries.
As for the specifics of the budget, the summary shows the projected general fund revenues at $4,308,598, an increase of more than $250,000 when compared to last year’s budget. The biggest general fund expenditure on the balanced budget is projected to be the city’s police department at $1,457,230, an increase of more than $104,000 from last year’s budget. The city’s fire department is budgeted $479,359, while the sanitation department’s expense is projected at $904,041, an increase of more than $130,000. The city’s street department expense is projected at $178,718, while expenses for the recreation department are projected at $76,259.
The Hal Rogers Family Entertainment Center (Kentucky Splash Waterpark) is projected to see both a revenues and expenditures of $1,314,700. The waterpark’s sinking fund revenue is projected to come in at $422,000 thanks to the city’s tourism commission, says Harrison.
“I asked tourism to give us more money as far as the sinking fund to help pay for the bond, and it was unanimous. They were very open to it,” he explained noting that by doing so, tourism helped ensure the waterpark’s bond will be initially covered.
The city’s water revenue is projected at $1,311,350, a $55,950 increase from last year. However, the city’s sewer revenue is down $18,500 coming in at $916,200. Harrison said the decrease in revenue could be caused by fewer taps being active and potential customer loss, but also noted that sewer expenses were high. For example, the city is projecting this upcoming year’s sewer expenses to come in at $1,033,767, while water expenditures are projected at $1,193,783. The water and sewer sinking fund revenue and expenditures are projected at $241,036.
The city council heard the first reading of an ordinance approving the budget Monday and approved the second the reading during a special-called meeting Wednesday.
Later in the meeting, Council member Richard Foley brought up concern on the lack of revenue city business licenses brought into the city. Mayor Harrison said he couldn’t remember exactly when the last time the city had increased the cost of business licenses, but said it had been a long time.
Harrison said the average business license cost around $60, but added there were some businesses who paid more than that. He added that he didn’t think it was prudent to discuss or take action on increasing the costs of business licenses during the pandemic last year, but said he could see bringing an increase before the council sometime in the fall, after business were afforded some time to rebound.
The council later approved a motion authorizing Mayor Harrison to sign any CARES Act grant applications with discussions Monday centered around a grant being applied for by the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport. Pat Conlin, a member of the airport’s board, said the grant would be completely funded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and wouldn’t cost the city, county, or airport anything.
“It takes the mayor’s signature, the judge-executive’s signature and the attorney’s signature to basically go after the grant,” Harrison explained. “They have a really good grant possibility for another hanger for more airplanes,” he added, also saying there was another grant in the works the airport could also apply for in the future.
Conlin later said the airport is used by “a few thousand” planes each year, and that it can sometimes see 10-12 planes a day using the airport’s facilities to fuel up before heading back out again.
In other city council business:
-The council approved a motion changing Perkins Place Road to a one way street.
-Council member Richard Foley updated the council on the city’s newest Housing Authority Director Mary Thornton.
“She’s staying right on top of everything. They’re hiring new people and they’re getting repairs done, and keeping the occupancy rate up at around 98 percent,” noted Foley. “That’s a challenging job, trying to clean up the problems of the past.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.