Williamsburg City Council approves Wyatt as Main Street manager

WILLIAMSBURG - Weeks after already having accepted the role and getting to work, Jonathan Wyatt was officially appointed by the Williamsburg City Council as the the city’s new Main Street Manager during its meeting Monday evening.
Wyatt’s appointment comes after former Main Street Manager Nannie Hays passed away in April. Hays’ impact on the City of Williamsburg and those she worked with could be felt during Monday’s meeting, as some city officials and members of the council fought back tears and paused to compose themselves when discussing the matter.
“You all in this room know the impact Nannie had on my life. I’m thankful for that,” Wyatt told the council following its vote. “I’m ready to carry on her vision and add to that, and to make Williamsburg great again.”
“We’re tickled to death to have you,” council member Patty Faulkner said to Wyatt. “You’re going to do a wonderful job for the City of Williamsburg.”
“We’ve hit the ground running,” said Mayor Roddy Harrison. “It’s going forward, and it’s moving at a pretty good pace right now,” he added on Wyatt’s transition into his new role.
Harrison said he and Wyatt had performed a couple of walkabouts throughout the downtown area in an effort to introduce Wyatt to businesses, business owners, and building owners.
“I’m so excited for the new businesses that we have,” said Wyatt. “We have a new business opening on Friday, on the 2nd, right across the street,” he said referencing Suds Barn, a new retail establishment coming to downtown Williamsburg that will sell soaps and more.
Since starting, Wyatt has also begun working on a program that would help improve some of the facades of downtown businesses. The program is funded through a $48,000 grant recently awarded to Williamsburg’s Main Street Program.
“It’s a 70/30 grant through the National Park Service,” Wyatt explained. “The business pays 30 percent, National Park Services pays 70. I finally actually read through the manual and actually know what I’m doing now,” he added. “So we’re going to start working next week with those businesses that qualify.”
Harrison said Wyatt had some good ideas on what the program could do moving forward, including the idea of streamlining the city’s and Main Street Program’s social media accounts.
“They have taught me in the last two weeks that people no longer really look at websites as much as they look at Instagram and Facebook,” Harrison said, later adding that he and Wyatt had interviewed a person who could come in and help out with the city’s social media efforts.
“Hopefully that will get our merchants more publicity, our events more publicity quicker, faster, and better,” Harrison said, noting the city was also utilizing the Reach Alert app to keep city citizens in the know.
Wyatt has also overseen the return of Williamsburg’s Summer Block Parties and Street Dances after last year’s events were cancelled as a result of the pandemic. The summer block parties are open to the public, free of charge, and offer live music, dancing, and a raffle for gift cards to local downtown businesses. So far, the city has hosted two successful block parties and have three more scheduled.
The next Summer Block Party will feature the band City Heat and is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. this Friday, July 2. Harrison said the city doesn’t typically host the block parties on back-to-back weekends, but decided to make an exception for the of 4th of July holiday weekend.
And while both Wyatt and Harrison hope those planning to attend this weekend’s event will come down early to eat and shop downtown, Wyatt did say he was working on having food trucks available for this weekend’s event.
“We are promoting to go to the businesses before you come down, but there was several people who couldn’t get here ’til late and they needed to eat,” Harrison said on previous block parties.
The holiday weekend will continue the following day with the city hosting a picnic in the park at Kentucky Splash Waterpark beginning at 7 p.m. where those attending can purchase a hotdog, drink and a bag of chips for $5. At 7:30 p.m. the city will host a hotdog eating contest, followed by the annual duck race around the waterpark’s lazy river beginning at 8 p.m. Harrison said this year’s grand prize for the duck race would be $500. There will also be prizes given to second and third place finishers as well. The city’s firework display will also take place that night.
For those wishing to shoot off their own fireworks this holiday weekend, Harrison said the cutoff times would be midnight on Saturday, July 3, and 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
“Until then, just be respectful of your neighbor and know that if they have pets, chill out a little bit,” Harrison said.
