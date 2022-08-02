In a special meeting held Thursday via Zoom, Williamsburg City Council approved the second reading of an alcohol ordinance that expands sales times for certain businesses.
This is big news to the businesses in Williamsburg that hold an NQ 1 alcohol license. The amendment only affects businesses such as hotels or race tracks, and specifically, The Mint. For all other businesses that sell alcohol, no changes were made. The amended alcohol ordinance allows businesses that hold an NQ 1 alcohol license to serve from 6 a.m. through 5 a.m., seven days a week.
All council members agreed to adopt this ordinance for purposes of increasing revenue for the city of Williamsburg.
In other business, the motion was made by Patty Faulkner and seconded by Richard Foley, to move forward with a plan to maintain a long-term business, Renfro Supply, inside the city of Williamsburg.
The city plans to transfer approximately seven acres for the company to expand with the caveat that that Renfro Supply be required to start building on the property within two years of it being deeded to them.
In a prior meeting, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison noted that the business owners had already indicated they would like to begin work even quicker than that, if possible. If no construction has begun within that time, the property would revert back to the city.
Mayor Harrison said, “I can’t wait to call them (Renfro Supply), they will be tickled!”
Williamsburg City Council unanimously agreed to proceed with transferring the deed to Renfro Supply, which has been in the city of Williamsburg for 100 years.
“Renfro has expressed interest in new ventures, and diversifying. They are bursting at the seams at their location. The revenue that will be brought to the city will pay for this in itself. We want to maintain a business that’s been here for as long as they have,” Harrison added.
The council also agreed to authorize premium pay for Williamsburg City employees that were employed during certain periods throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will be provided to the city from The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. This includes 97 hours of premium pay for full-time and 49 for part time.
“We hope this shows our appreciation to our hard working, very essential city workers,” Mayor Harrison said.
