Williamsburg BOE recognizes secretary Sandy Brown for response to recent bomb threat

WILLIAMSBURG—The Williamsburg Independent School Board of Education honored their school secretary during the monthly meeting on Tuesday night for the action she took during the school’s recent bomb threat.
Sandy Brown, secretary for Williamsburg Independent School, was given the “Going the Extra Mile” award during Tuesday night’s board of education meeting, as Brown was the one who answered the call when a bomb threat was made against the school on March 8.
Superintendent Tim Melton said that after answering that call, Brown immediately contacted the school resource officer and administration who put a plan into action to get students safely out of the building
“Sandy did an excellent job letting us know about the threat in a stressful situation,” Melton said. “Sandy also stayed late, among others in the school, to ensure all the students that wanted to retrieve their items from the school could. Sandy Brown went above and beyond on Tuesday, March 8, as she does every day of the school year.”
The recent threat against the school remained a topic for much of the meeting, as Principal Marc Taylor said the school is working to make improvements to ensure the safety of their students.
“Given what happened this month, we’ve been looking at revising and continuing to work on making Williamsburg a safe place to go to school—that work will be ongoing,” he said.
“We are very pleased with how you handled this difficult situation with the threat and we are appreciative of your staff and frankly, we’re appreciative of this community,” said Board Chair Kim Williams. “I heard no negativity, I heard a lot of things about concern for our students and how your staff took care of their babies.”
“It was really remarkable,” Taylor responded. “It’s hard to predict how people will respond given the situation but I think the adage that, you know, you rise to the level of your preparation—I think we had folks prepared and I think they just did what they were supposed to do. With that said, we did find some things we want to do better and that’s what we’re doing.”
On Tuesday, board members also approved an auditorium renovation contract with Prince Technologies, LLC to complete some upgrades to the school’s auditorium with the help of the ESSER III federal grant monies the school collected.
“One of the things that we wanted to be able to do and this is not, you know, directed towards anybody that has been hospitable to us in terms of letting us use their venues in the past, but we wanted to be able to create an environment in here that when we have opportunities, we are able to stay right here at the school and perform,” Melton said. “Whether it’s a board meeting like this evening, whether it’s the second-grade play or first-grade play or any choir or band performance, we want to be able to do it right here in our building.”
Melton hopes that upgrades to the technology in the auditorium will give more opportunities for streaming, as well as the sound and lighting upgrades, and will allow the space to be used for a wide variety of events.
