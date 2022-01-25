Williamsburg BOE hears updated COVID guidance

WILLIAMSBURG—Williamsburg Independent School released an updated COVID-19 guidance for students and staff that was approved during Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.
On Thursday, Superintendent Tim Melton provided board members with an updated version of Williamsburg Independent School’s COVID-19 guidance to help manage exposures in the school.
“What you have in front of you is the updated version and really what the updated version comes from is what the CDC released here recently and what we’ve been working on with not only Dayspring Clinic but also through our local health department,” Melton said.
Melton noted that the changes made to the school’s guidance dealt with quarantining and contact tracing, which coincides with the CDC’s updated guidance, as well as the health department and the Kentucky Department of Education’s recommendations on COVID-19 in schools.
Melton said that the full updated guidance can be found on the district’s website, which includes some different options for those individuals who are being asked to quarantine due to exposure.
Williamsburg Independent School is one of the only schools in the area that still requires universal masking within the district.
During Thursday’s meeting, Principal Marc Taylor’s update to board members noted the importance of non-traditional instruction, especially after several bouts of winter weather in recent weeks.
“We obviously this week have focused much of our attention on non-traditional instruction,” he said. “The teachers have been very good at posting assignments and a lot of synchronous sort of teaching with Google Meets. I had a chance to see a couple of those actually take place. I know our third grade this week has had a Google Meet every day and they have tried to continue on the best they can under these circumstances. We’ve done a good job, I think.”
Board members were also updated on some projects going on within the district, including the installation of 65-inch interactive touchscreen televisions that have been installed within every classroom of the school over Christmas break.
The superintendent also recognized board members during Thursday’s meeting for Board Member Appreciation Month.
“I’m very appreciative of the help and support and the ability to help guide this district and I appreciate the opportunity to work with all of you,” he said.
