WILLIAMSBURG—After some discussion during Tuesday’s Williamsburg Board of Education meeting, Williamsburg City School hosted a forum for families to come in and discuss Senate Bill 128, which creates the Supplemental School Year Program, on Monday.
This emergency legislation allows any students in kindergarten through 12th grades enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses the student has already taken.
During Tuesday’s meeting, board members discussed the bill. Superintendent Tim Melton explained to board members that students have until May 1 to submit their applications and the board has until June 1 to decide whether it will accept all requests or no requests from students to participate in the supplemental school year program.
“One of the big things about the senate bill is it’s all or nothing,” he said. “You can’t say we’re going to take this group and not this group.”
Board members made the decision to host a forum in the school’s auditorium the following week to allow families to come in and ask questions about the program before students’ applications must be submitted and before a decision had to be made by the board.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved an agreement with Kentucky Dataseam for an apprenticeship program that will offered to students in their junior year to participate in an apprenticeship the summer between their junior and senior years.
Students will have the opportunity to gain real life experience in the IT field and the opportunity for a couple industry certifications. At the completion of the apprenticeship, students will have a US Department of Labor certification as an IT specialist.
In other school board business:
-K-Prep testing is scheduled to take place on May 11, 12 and 13 for grades 3-11. Testing for those students who have remained virtual throughout the school year will be done in small groups on Fridays throughout May. Scheduling for K-Prep testing is going through the guidance counselor’s office.
-Williamsburg City School will be surveying students from the 2020 graduation class about their interest in potentially holding a graduation celebration for those students, as their graduation had to be cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
