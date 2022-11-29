WILLIAMSBURG — November’s regular meeting for the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education was a relatively brief and routine affair, highlighted by members’ approval of updates to the district facilities plan.
New to the plan are proposals for athletic improvements including artificial turf, concessions stand and locker rooms. Superintendent Tim Melton explained that inclusion in the plan clears the way for any district needs to be presented to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval but does not necessarily mean that any given project will move forward.
“I’ve had to explain that to people in town,” board chair Kim Williams commented.
Based on recommendations from the district’s local planning committee, the plan now goes to KDE for final approval.
In other business, board members:
• recognized elementary counselor Maggie White with an award for “going the extra mile” with her students.
• recognized Beta Club officers, DECA officers, and FFA officers.
• were advised that Williamsburg Independent School was one of 32 recognized across the commonwealth as family friendly. Supt. Tim Melton reported that work on the certification began with the pandemic, continuing through the recent statewide celebration of Family Engagement Week.
• approved the district’s audited financial report for the school year ending June 30, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.