WILLIAMSBURG — The regular monthly meeting of the William Whitley Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was held on Saturday, April 10 at 11 a.m. at the Williamsburg Tourism Center.
The meeting was called to order by Regent Dianne Chambers. Officers’ and committee reports were presented. Vice Regent Carolyn Falin discussed plans to continue a project to commemorate the 250th anniversary of our nation.
In October and November, the Chapter cleaned and rededicated the graves of patriots Thomas Adkins and Sarah Sharp Berry, who was captured by the British and Indians during the siege of Martin’s Station. She and her family were held captive for two years.
Now that the mild days of spring are back in Whitley County, the Chapter is continuing this project to carry out the NSDAR goals of historic preservation, patriotism and education.
After the meeting members traveled up KY 92 East toward Poplar Creek to the gravesite of Captain Charles A. Gatliff (1748-1838) and his wife Christina McGuire Gatliff (1753-1807). The graves are located on private property at the far side of a pasture. The graves are protected by a thicket of trees and were already well cared for by the property owners. Christina McGuire Gatliff and her children were also captured during the Martin’s Station siege and marched to Detroit along with the Berry family. At that time, Captain Charles A. Gatliff had been dispatched to Fort Boonsboro which had been falsely informed that a siege was taking place there and help was needed. Because of his duties in the war, he could not leave his post to search for his family and he falsely presumed they were all killed.
The next rededication will be in Commemoration of Memorial Day. Chapter members will visit the gravesite of Patriot William Rose (1757-1835).
