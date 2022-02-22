The Corbin Arena hosted the inaugural Wildcat RV and Boat Show this past weekend. The event, sponsored by the Corbin Tourism Commission and Wildcat RV, brought out RV and boat lovers Friday, Saturday and Sunday to shop from local vendors, tour RVs, attend seminars and much more. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
Wildcat RV and Boat Show hooks first year
- By Emily Adams-Bentley Staff Writer
