CORBIN - The Corbin Arena will play host to the inaugural Wildcat RV and Boat Show this Friday-Saturday, Feb. 18-20.
A joint effort between the Corbin Tourism Commission and Wildcat RV, the Wildcat RV and Boat Show is meant to be a family event, said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen.
“We’ve put a lot of work into this show,” she told the tourism commission last week while discussing the show.
Several vendors are scheduled to attend the event, offering a variety of options for customers from Legacy Automotive bringing a fleet of trucks to local soap and craft makers providing homemade gifts and accessories for attendees to checkout.
Monhollen said there would also be vendors on-hand providing information on tourism and outdoor opportunities throughout the region, as well.
“I’ve got several tourism colleagues that are going to be set up,” she said. “So Prestonsburg, McCreary County, Mt. Vernon, the Kentucky Wildlands,” she added on who would be attending the event. “We’ve got both marinas coming, Sheltowee Trace Adventure Resort,” Monhollen continued.
The event scheduled to take place Friday from noon-9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. will also feature chainsaw carving demonstrations from J&K Kingdom Carvers on Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kentucky Bass National will also be present, offering seminars throughout the event.
Mike Boggs is scheduled to provide a seminar Friday from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. and from 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
Tommy Sutton will conduct a seminar Saturday from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., while Hoyt Rorrer is scheduled for Sunday 2 p.m.-3 p.m. The event is also promoting a seminar Saturday from 4 p.m.-5 p.m., although a speaker has yet to be announced.
Monhollen said the Wildcat RV and Boat Show would feature kids games and activities, which she will be assisted in running through the help of student volunteers she’s procured. The show will also see three food trucks and the Arena offering its selection of food for guests, as well.
“The point is to make it a family show so that if the child wants to play the game or go to the fishing simulator, they can do that,” she said. “Dad is looking at boats and RVs, Mom is buying soap and boutiques. It’s a family show.”
Wildcat RV has also said they will be offering attendees a chance to win a new RV and a new 2022 Lowe Legacy boat, both priced at $25,000 apiece.
“Everybody’s excited,” Monhollen told the commission, adding she expected to see anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 visitors attend the event.
Admission into the Wildcat RV and Boat Show is $5. Children 12 and under will get in for free.
