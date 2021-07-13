Whitley superintendent receives 'exemplary' evaluation from BOE

WHITLEY COUNTY - In its first meeting at the Whitley County Board of Education’s Central Office in nearly 16 months, members of the Whitley County Board of Education gave Superintendent John Siler an exemplary evaluation for his work over the previous year.
Siler’s evaluation came after he and the board went into executive session for about 45 minutes during Thursday’s meeting. Siler’s evaluation focused on two standards of performance for the 2020-2021 school year - human resources and managerial leadership. These two fields are what Siler identified during his evaluation last year as areas he wanted to focus on as part of his performance growth plan.
“Mr. Siler is especially deserving of the exemplary status given his handling of the COVID-19 crisis,” the board wrote in a statement. “The board will be working with Superintendent Siler to develop and implement goals for the 2021-2022 school year, and Making Great Things Happen for the Whitley County school district.”
During the meeting, the board also continued and strengthened the district’s relationships with community partners. For example, the board approved an athletic trainer and medical services agreement with PT Solutions and Saint Joseph Health in London.
Similar to last year, the agreement will see an athletic trainer provided by PT Solutions for Whitley County student-athletes. The partnership also provides athletes who need to rehab an injury a place to go in PT Solutions located near Walmart in Williamsburg. This year’s agreement expands that partnership however, now providing a local team doctor should an athlete sustain a major injury and need surgery. The surgery can now take place in London, preventing athletes and their families from having to travel long distances to receive help.
“This is one of those where we went out looking for a community partner and in year two has only gotten better,” said Siler. “Now we have a hospital and a doctor involved as part of this. It was a big part of our athletic program last year.”
The board also approved its annual school resource officer contract with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department for next school year. The contract sees one sheriff’s deputy stationed at the middle school, one at the high school, and one that floats amongst the district’s elementary schools.
“They’re a great resource for us,” said Director of Pupil Personnel Patrick Bowlin. “They handle everything from accidents on campus, to issues that we need them to deal with, safety issues involving our schools. They’re a great resource for our administrators to have.”
A health services agreement for next school year with Family Healthcare Associates was also approved by the board. The agreement sees that Whitley County students have access to a clinic as well as provides school nurses throughout the district. Siler said Family Healthcare provided “excellent care service” to the district, recalling how health officials set up a tent outside of the middle school last year and provided rapid COVID testing for students and school employees.
“Currently, this week, they have been scheduling all of our bus drivers for their annual CDL physicals,” Siler said on Thursday. “They take care of that for us and so much more.”
In other school business, the board:
-Approved an agreement between the school district and independent service provider for the hearing impaired, Jessica Scearse.
-Approved the school nutrition program for next school year. Siler said the program was very similar to last year’s program and that Whitley County students would have the option for free lunch.
-Continued its long-standing partnership with Bell-Whitley Community Action Agency, Inc by approving a local head start memorandum of understanding for the 2021-2022 school year.
-Approved a memorandum of understanding between Laurel County Literacy Inc. and Whitley County Board of Education Tri-County Skills U Consortium for 2021-2022.
-Approved its annual confidentiality safe guard directory for 2021-2022.
