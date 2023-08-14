WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an arson suspect.
Last Thursday, the department issued a social media appeal in regard to Cody Dean, 18, of Williamsburg — saying that he is wanted for arson among other charges.
By Sunday evening, WCSO had posted additional information that officials had received alleging Dean had been stabbed over the weekend in Campbell County, Tennessee, and taken to the University of Tennessee Hospital for treatment.
According to the agency, officers believe he left the Knoxville hospital and returned to Kentucky.
“Dean remains wanted and has a felony arson and burglary warrant for his arrest in Whitley County KY,” the post stated.
Anyone with information regarding Dean’s whereabouts is urged with call the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office at 606-549-6006 during business hours or Whitley County 911 Dispatch at 606-549-6017 after business hours.
