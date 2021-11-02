Whitley Sheriff's Office getting body cameras

WHITLEY COUNTY - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office will soon be wearing body cameras after members of the Whitley County Fiscal Court approved a bid for the new video equipment during a special-called meeting Wednesday evening.
“Officers are put in very, very difficult situations these days. The more protection that we can add to them, the better off we are,” said Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. when discussing the matter during Wednesday’s meeting.
The bid was awarded to the company Motorola Solutions for their Watch Guard System, which White noted was similar to the camera system being used by the Williamsburg Police Department (WPD).
“It’s my understanding they’ve had a lot of success with that,” White said of WPD.
For the price of $37,257, the sheriff’s department will receive 16 body-worn, chest-mounted cameras; the server for the camera system; all of the components needed for the system and a warranty.
County officials said the 16 cameras would be enough to ensure every deputy receives one while out on shift. There is also enough cameras to provide one to any deputy transporting an inmate to and from places, as well.
As for the price, White said the total came in less expensive than officials had originally planned for.
“I think that it would be very well worth that,” White said on the price of the new body camera system. “If an officer gets accused of something he didn’t do, the first court case would probably cost us that in legal fees,” he added.
The department and county officials have been named as defendants in multiple lawsuits filed in federal court over the last 12 months.
White called the new body camera system a positive step forward for the county, noting the success of other local department using similar systems.
“I think it protects the public, but it also protects the officers and helps us add some security to the way that the department operates. So, I think it’s positive for everybody,” said White.
White said the fiscal court had worked alongside Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley and his department in procuring the new camera equipment.
“I would like to thank the magistrates for getting them,” Sheriff Shelley said, also noting it was his desire for the department to get the cameras sooner, but budget constraints prevented that from happening until now.
“But I’m with you,” Sheriff Shelley said to Judge White. “It holds everybody accountable, the officers plus the citizens. Plus, it’s evidence that you can preserve for legal proceedings, for trials. I think it’s a great thing,” he added.
“This way we know what’s going on for sure,” White later said on the camera system. “I think the departments around our county and our region have been moving towards this. Generally the reports I’ve gotten it’s been positive for them. I appreciate you and your all’s efforts in helping us bring this to a reality,” he said toward Sheriff Shelley.
Officials expect the new system to arrive and be installed within the next month or so. White said he believed the system would be fully operational by the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.