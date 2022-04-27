WHITLEY COUNTY — On Monday night at 11 p.m. a man stole a school bus from Boston Elementary School and police are asking for information about the incident.
“We have a suspect, but he is in Tennessee,” according to Whitely County Sheriff Danny Moses. When questioned about how the suspect gained access to the bus, Sheriff Moses said, “he found the key.”
The school bus was crashed and abandoned in a ditch after the suspect fled.
There are photographs of partial shots of the suspect’s face. The most identifiable marker is a large tattoo on the suspect’s hand. The shots of his face are fuzzy because the surveillance video had to be paused. He had on a ball cap and a hoodie.
Please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 606-549-6006 with any information about the bus theft. You may also contact Whitley Dispatch at 606-549-6017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.