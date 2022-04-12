Whitley Sheriff's Department getting 4 new vehicles

WILLIAMSBURG—The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department will be receiving four new vehicles following a special-called meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court on Wednesday afternoon.
The fiscal court awarded the bid for four 2022 Dodge Durangos to Don Franklin Somerset in the amount of $139,636 and to Ridgeline for the emergency equipment needed for each vehicle for $37,056, which includes the installation of equipment like cages, sirens and lights for each vehicle.
“The way I understand it, we just received a single bid for each item we bid—a single bid for the vehicles and a single bid for the equipment for the vehicles,” said Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. “How does this compare to the budgeted amount we had?”
“It’s the same as the budgeted amount we had,” said Amber Owens, Director of County Projects. “It is a little more than we requested on whole severance but Sheriff Moses is going to make up the difference, I think it’s about a 7-to-8,000 dollar difference in what we asked for in whole severance money, so the sheriff’s department is going to make up the difference on the equipment.”
Owens said that Don Franklin was one of the only places that has these vehicles readily available on their lot, whereas there is a 22-month wait time most other places, and Ridgeline, out of Richmond, was one of the only emergency equipment companies that had all the equipment needed for all four vehicles.
The fiscal court also awarded bids for a repair project on Lawson Bend Road, which White said is a project the court has been working on for quite some time. While going through the approval process for grant money to complete the project, the county road department has been working to keep the road in shape until a permanent repair could take place.
The fiscal court approved to award the lowest bidder, which was to Jones Excavating at just over $90,000.
“I know that community is really excited to see this project move forward quickly, that’s part of the reason for this special-called meeting, to try to get things going as soon as we can,” White said. “These grant processes take longer than people realize. They usually take around a year to get through the proper paperwork. It’s so expensive to be able to make these repairs.”
