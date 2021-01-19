WHITLEY COUNTY—The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office released the department's year-end review, as Sheriff Toddy Shelley looks back at 2020 and the work his department has done in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the year 2020 comes to a close, our department wanted to thank the community for the overwhelming support that we have received this year,” Shelley stated in the report.
In December alone, the sheriff’s office arrested approximately 80 people on mostly theft and drug-related charges, while also working numerous collisions and criminal cases.
Shelley said the employees of the sheriff’s office worked each day throughout last year to improve their department and therefore, improve their county.
In 2020, the Whitley County’s Sheriff’s Office implemented mobile data terminals in their marked vehicles to improve the efficiency of their reports, as well as increasing their activity significantly in hopes of reducing crime, especially in those areas that are of concern to the public.
The report also stated that the sheriff’s office increased their cases that are prosecuted in federal court, added a certified deputy with the intentions of adding others as needed and significantly increased their drug and asset seizures to combat the drug epidemic that haunts southeastern Kentucky.
The sheriff’s office also upgraded their uniforms in hopes to look and conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times and developed close professional relationships with Kentucky State Police troopers that assist the department each day, thus adding more resources within the county when needed.
In 2020, the employees of the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office invested their own money into their community by helping to deliver Thanksgiving baskets and Christmas gifts to those in need.
“We are grateful for the assistance of Williamsburg City Police, Corbin City Police, Jellico City Police, Campbell County Sheriff's Office, DEA, ATF, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Barbourville City Police, our constables and others as they assist us on a daily basis,” Shelley stated in the report.
“We are thankful that Whitley County 911 works tirelessly and seamlessly to coordinate all emergency calls for service with multiple agencies,” he added.
Shelley said that the sheriff’s department is also working to upgrade their equipment to continue to answer calls for service promptly and efficiently.
“We are looking forward to serving Whitley County in 2021,” Shelley said. “We have improvements that will take place to make our department better this year. We will continue to fight the war on drugs that most communities face and do all that we can to keep our community safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.