WHITLEY COUNTY — As the week of all things Dr. Seuss comes to a close, one school principal reflects on the impact of Read Across America Week.
As community members came in to Whitley Central Intermediate School ready to read to students and share their favorite Dr. Seuss books, Whitley County High School students were dressing up as the characters in those books and visiting with students on campus.
“The kids really enjoy it,” said Whitley Central Intermediate School Principal Susan Brashear.
Teachers and staff across the school provided numerous activities and events to engage and target fun in reading as they celebrated National Read Across America Week and the birthday of Dr. Seuss.
On Thursday the cafeteria served up green eggs in honor of the book "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss. Brashear said most students enjoyed looking at the breakfast even if they weren’t quite brave enough to try it.
Brashear said throughout the week the school selected a Dr. Seuss quote of the day and it was read aloud on the intercom each morning. Students then guessed which book the quote was from. The school handed out prizes to students with correct answers.
This week gets students excited about reading more so than a normal school week, admitted Brashear.
“When the guest readers go in, they talk to them about how important reading is and what they can gain by reading,” she said. “They have lots of different conversations with them. They show them that all different people from different walks of life use reading. It gives them different perspectives on why reading is important.”
This week also showcases how fun reading can be.
Brashear used the week to talk with students specifically about how the more a student reads, the better that student becomes at reading, thus the better learner they become.
“It’s like practicing anything else,” she said. “The more you read, the better you get. The more you read... it helps develop your writing, your vocabulary and your concentration. It even helps with social skills.”
She went on to say that reading teaches students about the world around them.
“A reader can be transported somewhere else, somewhere they may never be able to go in real life, just by reading the pages of a book,” added Brashear. “By reading a book you can learn so much about other places.”
One important thing about reading that Brashear wanted to emphasize as the week comes to a close is the significance to a family reading together. She said whether on the sofa, at bedtime or at the library it’s positive family time that’s good for everyone involved, and she very much encourages it.
