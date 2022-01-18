Whitley school district partnering with other schools to be more competitive for grants

WHITLEY COUNTY - The Whitley County School Board is looking to partner with Berea College and other local school districts in going after grant funding previously unavailable to most school districts in Southeastern Kentucky.
The inter-local agreement approved by the school board during Thursday’s meeting aims to see all 16 school districts within the federally-designated Promise Zone come together alongside Berea College to create a local education agency to be called the Appalachian Educational Service Agency. The superintendents of each school district agreeing to be a part of the agency would serve as its board, explained Paula Rickett, Whitley County Deputy Superintendent.
Rickett said the program and agency would serve to develop, manage and provide services and programs that would benefit local area students from cradle to career. The agreement would also see the school districts pool their students together when applying for grants, allowing for Berea College to apply for grants with larger minimum-student-enrollment-requirements on behalf of the districts within the agency.
“I think it’s great, innovative, progressive thinking on their part,” Whitley County Superintendent John Siler said on Berea College and its efforts to organize the agency. Siler said that in conversations with officials from Berea, he was told that a majority of large grants go to more urban school districts, as that’s where the larger student populations are.
“I’m excited for the opportunities that might come from this,” Siler said. “It opens the doors to some of these grants that like I said, if you didn’t have 15- or 20,000 students enrolled, you couldn’t even apply for the grants. And nobody in Eastern Kentucky has that number of students,” he added.
Later in the meeting, the board also approved the payments of $57,543.02 to VanHook Enterprises, Inc. and $6,676.28 to Plumbers Supply for work being performed on the incoming Whitley County High School Career and Technical Education Building. Siler said he had recently visited the construction site of the building that will provide additional technical classes to Whitley County students, as well as additional space for the high school’s ROTC program.
Siler said that even with the recent snow storms, crews were able to pour concrete for the building’s foundation as well as install some plumbing work. As is required, the board has also hired a third-party consulting group, Consulting Services Inc., to ensure the quality of the foundation meets state requirements. On Thursday, board members agreed paying the group $1,910 for its services.
The board also approved a payment in the amount of $12,645 for a geothermal test bore performed at Whitley North Elementary School ahead of its HVAC replacement project. Siler said the test, which saw a 400-foot hole dug, was necessary to examine the type of soil, rock and other materials crews would be working with as they install the unit.
Siler said he was hopeful construction would start next month on the project that would see Whitley North’s current 27-year-old HVAC system completely replaced with a geothermal unit and all of the school’s existing lights replaced with LED lights. The board also approved awarding a contract for commissioning to Facilities Commissioning Group in the amount of $23,105 for the Whitley North project, as well.
In other school district news, the board:
-Received coolers featuring a Whitley County logo in honor of January being School Board Appreciation Month. Siler said the gifts were a small token of appreciation for how much board members do for Whitley County students.
-Approved board members Brenda Hill continuing to serve as Board Chair and J.E. Jones continuing to serve as the board’s Vice Chair.
-Approved designating the third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. in the fourth-floor board room of the Whitley County Central Office as the date, time and place of regular monthly board meetings in 2022. This is a change from last year, which saw the board regularly meet on the second Thursday of each month.
-Reviewed the draft budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
-Approved accepting the School Facilities Construction Commission’s (SFCC) offer of assistance in the amount of $26,556. Siler said the district was made the offer every couple of years and would give the district around $320,000 in future bonding capacity to be used on building projects and upgrades.
-Entered into executive session for about 30 minutes to conduct preliminary discussions by the board and/or between the board and the superintendent related to the evaluation of the superintendent as required by state law. No formal action was taken during the session.
