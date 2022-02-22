WHITLEY COUNTY - The Whitley County School District is the latest to join a class-action lawsuit against some of the nation’s largest opioid makers, after members of the district’s board voted to do so during Thursday’s meeting.
In the suit filed in federal courts in both California and Ohio, school districts and their boards are seeking “money damages for the future costs of special education due to the number of students entering the public schools who have been afflicted with Neo-Natal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS),” reads a letter addressed to Whitley County Superintendent John Siler from the Louisville-based firm Hendy, Johnson, Vaugh, Emery.
The letter describes NAS as a syndrome that is caused when the child is exposed to opioids in utero and goes through withdrawal after birth. The lawyers claim it can cause neurological deficits, ADHD, impulsivity, behavior disorders and learning disabilities.
Hendy, Johnson, Vaugh, Emery say NAS and the opioid crisis is even more prevalent here in Eastern Kentucky. They say that as these students reach school-age, some will be required to attend special education services mandated by the federal government.
“This increased demand on special education services will have a significant impact on school districts,” reads the letter. “The lawsuits we have filed for school districts in Kentucky seek to have the opioid manufacturers and distributors pay for these increased special education costs.”
The state of Kentucky was recently awarded approximately $500 million from a similar lawsuit against drug makers, but state law sees that money divided up between the state, county and city governments.
“None of that money goes to school districts,” explained Whitley County School Board Attorney Tim Crawford, before adding on the district’s agreement with the firm, “It’s a contingency fee, meaning it costs the board nothing. If a settlement or judgment is reached, the board will get a share of something. If no settlement is reached, no judgment is obtained, the board doesn’t owe anything.”
Crawford said he expected it to be years before a conclusion was reached in the suit. However, he also noted that lawyers representing the various school boards across the country had recently entered a motion adding 56 additional school districts to the suit. The school board’s actions on Thursday will see Hendy, Johnson, Vaugh, Emery represent the interest of this school district as it too joins the suit.
Later in the meeting, the school board focused on construction and renovation projects happening throughout the district. The board approved the fourth pay application and special inspection invoices for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) building being constructed on Whitley County High School’s campus. Siler was happy to say that the metal building for the project had been delivered quicker than anticipated and that folks would “start seeing walls going up here real soon.”
The board also approved a construction contract and the associated direct purchase orders for the Oak Grove Elementary School cafeteria expansion project to Momentum Construction in the total amount of $897,000. This is the second time the project had been put out to bid. Siler noted after the meeting that by doing so, the district had saved around $100,000 on the project that will see the square footage of the cafeteria of Oak Grove nearly double. The board then approved a contract for special inspections for the project to LE Gregg in the amount of $10,991, as well as the project’s revised BG1.
Members of the board later approved a BG1 for another upcoming project that hopes to expand the high school’s physical education and training facilities. Siler said classes that take place in the athletic department were some of the most requested by students and as a result, needs a larger space to accommodate all those students.
“The architectural firm will draw something up, they’ll come down, look at the site, and then we’ll have to go from there,” he said when asked on specifics regarding the project. The board also approved of Siler soliciting proposals for architectural design services for the project, as well.
In other school district news, the board approved:
-The surplus of 10 welders and one plasma cutter table from WCHS welding program. Siler said the equipment had recently been replaced or was scheduled to be.
-A memorandum of agreement between Somerset Community College and the school district for the 2022-2023 school year, allowing students to continue the opportunity of earning dual-credit while in high school.
-Student accident insurance and voluntary student accident insurance through Roberts Insurance for the 2022-2023 school year.
-The American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER Assurances in grant management application and planning (GMAP)
-The American Rescue Plan, Homeless Children and Youth (ARPHCYII) district assurances.
-The renewal of several bids for the 2022-2023 school year including those for athletic and cheerleading supplies, bus parts, doors and hardware, electrical materials, HVAC materials, lights, and more.
-Superintendent Siler to advertise the following bids for the 2022-2023 school year: Asphalt Materials/Hauling & Installation, Asphalt Sealing, Bus Filters, Bus Fuel, Bus Lubricants, Bus Tires, Concrete/Concrete Block, Excavating Services, Fence/Fence Installation, Floor Covering/Installation Only, Glass Replacement, Gravel/Gravel Hauling, Instructional Supplies, Janitorial Paper Supplies, Metal Roofing/Metal Roof Installation Paint, and Sanitation Services.
