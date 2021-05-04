WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County Board of Education voted in favor to proceed with an application of waiver to allow a virtual learning option if the need arises for next school year.
The school board met in a special-called virtual meeting Friday afternoon to act on the application of waiver of Kentucky Administrative Regulation. The waiver is required by the Kentucky Department of Education if schools want to give a virtual option for school next year, but school districts can approve the waiver and still opt out of giving the virtual option.
Superintendent John Siler said COVID-19 numbers have been going down in the county and hopes that continues but the waiver would be just in case there was a spike in cases or a new strain that caused issues in the county.
With the waiver on file at KDE, Whitley County School District could still begin the school year on the scheduled start date.
“I hope that this is not necessary. I hope that the trend continues of the number of cases staying low and our children are safe in our classrooms,” he said. “This is just an option and we don’t have to take this option. Just because we agree on this today and we turn this in to the KDE does not mean that we are locked in to providing a virtual avenue for our students next year. This does, if we need it, it’s there. We can always opt out.”
The waiver relates to KRS 156.160(2)(a) of Section 1, subsections (1) and (4) of 702 KAR 7:125 promulgated by the Kentucky Board of Education related to Pupil Attendance.
Approving the waiver allows for attendance-cased virtual learning.
The board members present unanimously approved the waiver.
