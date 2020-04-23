TRI-COUNTY — Whitley County Health Department reported another positive case of COVID-19 in a resident of Whitley County on Wednesday afternoon bringing the total confirmed cases in Whitley County to nine.
The Whitley County Health Department reported its first case on April 6, three on April 10, two on April 11, one on April 16, one on April 21 and one on April 22.
Four of Whitley County's cases remain active, while the other five have recovered. Two remain hospitalized while seven were isolated at home.
Three of those who have tested positive in Whitley County have been male while six have been female. Ages for those who have tested positive range from 18 to 80.
The Knox County Health Department reported a fifth positive COVID-19 case for a resident of Knox County on Tuesday afternoon and its sixth on Wednesday evening.
Knox County has not released any demographic information on the cases since its second positive case, but did say that one patient had fully recovered on April 15.
Laurel County has not had a new case reported since April 16 and remains at 12 confirmed cases. Four cases remain active with one of those being hospitalized and the other three in home isolation. Laurel County has had two deaths and six have recovered.
