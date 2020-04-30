Whitley, Knox named in President Trump's Disaster Declaration

WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County has been named as one of 27 counties in President Donald Trump’s Disaster Declaration as a result of February’s historic flooding.
“We are thankful to receive this declaration to further assist Kentucky counties impacted by the widespread severe weather and historical flooding earlier this year,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “This declaration comes at a time when we are all fighting against COVID-19, and whether we are working to repair and rebuild from flooding or the impact of this virus, I know as Kentuckians we will get through this and we will get through this together.”
The President’s action grants public assistance to impacted counties, to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The declaration will also provide the commonwealth with mitigation funding.
“It’s really great,” said Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr. “Those FEMA dollars help us to make permanent fixes to a lot of road issues.”
Judge White said the money would be used to fix county road issues caused by the flooding on Campbell Hill. The county will also address two areas on Buck Creek Road, four places on Tackett Creek Road, two places on Maple Creek Road, an area on Lawson Bend Road, two areas on Dal Road, two areas located on Ryan’s Creek Road, and five places on Lower Laurel Fork Road.
“The way we’ve been fixing these things, it’s something that eliminates a reoccurring problem,” explained White. “So, every time that we have a flood, we won’t have to go back and repair them again. It’s usually a permanent fix once it’s done.”
The city of Williamsburg has also been included in the President’s declaration.
“Everybody’s been waiting on the President to sign this declaration for almost two months now,” said Chris Brewer, the city’s Public Works Supervisor.
Brewer says the city saw most of its damage in the Briar Creek Park area.
“The ball fields were damaged, fencing, the roadway at the bridge. Also, the dog park on George Hayes Road was damaged,” he explained, later adding, “Also, we had the operations of the flood levy during the disaster, those type of things will be reimbursed by FEMA.”
Brewer says that the University of the Cumberlands also suffered damages to its football facility, but that he believes that the college has repaired most of that damage already.
While the university may have been able to fix its damages now, and wait for reimbursement later, Judge White says that the county’s road projects usually take about a year to start.
“It usually takes about a year before we get through all the processes all together,” he said. “So, a year from the day of the event. Like right now, we’re doing the ones from last year.”
Currently, the county is working on fixing a mudslide on Little Wolf Creek Road that resulted from flooding in February 2018.
“Then we’re moving over to a slide area near the intersection of George Hayes Road in Savoy,” explained Judge White. “We have two or three more that will be coming too, as part of the same project from last year.”
In total, Whitley County and the city of Williamsburg will repair around $2.4 million worth of projects thanks to the President’s declaration.
“We’re excited,” Judge White said. “Some of these areas have needed permanent fixes to them for years, and years. When you take those slide areas out, those real rough areas that can sneak up on somebody and cause an accident, you add to the safety of our road system.”
Other surrounding counties named in the President’s declaration include Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, and McCreary.
“This declaration will help Knox County to restore roads and infrastructure that was damaged from flooding that occurred in February of this year,” said Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell. “We had requested this assistance back in February at which time I was able to fly over and survey the damage with Governor Beshear,” he continued. “Along with Governor Beshear, I would like to thank Congressman Hal Rodgers, Senator's Mitch McConnell, and Rand Paul for their assistance in securing this funding.”
