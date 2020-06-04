TRI-COUNTY — Despite increasing some of its rankings from last year, Whitley County once again joins Knox County in the bottom third of healthiest counties in Kentucky.
The annual County Health Rankings published by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has Knox County ranked 106th out of 120 counties when comparing health outcomes. Whitley County is ranked 114th.
Health outcomes are calculated by measuring both the length and quality of life in each county. Length of life is determined by looking at premature deaths that occur in each county, or those deaths which occur before the age of 75. Quality of life is determined by self-reported health statuses and the percentage of low birthweight newborns.
“It’s certainly something that we look at when we’re planning programs in areas that we are trying to address,” said Marcy Rein, the Public Health Director at the Whitley County Health Department on the study.
Rein says the health department takes information from a lot of sources and data to help determine what steps and initiatives the health department should take.
“We are also working on finalizing a community health assessment where we ask the community what they thought was important,” she explained. “We look at this data, and we look at the source data, so this is a lot of times a compilation from other places. We’re looking at that, we’re looking at other data sources that are available.”
Because public health and the factors that determine it are ever-changing, Rein explained that the assessment and implementation of new tactics often happen at the same time.
“Well it’s a little bit like painting a school bus while it goes down the interstate,” she said. “If we could be so methodical as to just to do all of our assessing, and then all of our planning, and then implement something that would be perfect, but the world turns. So, oftentimes we are implementing things as we continue to assess them and then we treat them based on what we get from our going assessments.”
The rankings also judge counties on their health factors, or factors that help shape our opportunities to be healthy and influence how well and how long we live.
“Health factors represent the things we can change to improve health for all, like opportunities for quality education, good paying jobs, access to quality clinical care, healthy foods, green spaces, and secure and affordable housing,” reads the report.
Overall, Whitley County has improved its health factors ranking by six spots from last year, now ranked at 71st. Knox County also improved climbing one spot up to 112th.
Health factors are determined by looking at four main categories. The first are health behaviors, or things like tobacco use, diet and exercise, alcohol and drug use, and sexual activity. Both counties have improved their health behaviors rankings from last year. Whitley County jumped from 98th to 89th. Knox County moved up one position from being ranked last in 2019, to 119th in 2020.
Health factors are also determined by looking at clinical care, and the access to it and the quality of it in each county. Whitley County is ranked 21st, Knox County is ranked 104th.
Social and economic factors like education, employment and income, family and social support, and community safety are used in determining each county’s health factor ranking. Whitley County once again improves its rankings by two, moving from 87th to 85th. Knox County ranks 106th.
Lastly, physical environments like air and water pollution, and housing and transit are assessed. Knox County outranks Whitley County, coming in at 26th. Whitley County’s physical environments ranking is 59th.
Rein contributed most of Whitley County’s lower rankings to poverty and the difficulties that come along with it when dealing with healthcare.
“I think overall, probably a significant contributor to all of these things is poverty. So, a lot of the trends that are not good, like obesity, and access to healthy food, and things like that often are impacted by your ability to find those things and pay for them,” Rein said. “I think access to our rural nature is a positive and a negative. It’s a positive, because we have some really important sort of cultural protective factors. Like, family is very important, and things like that. We have low air pollution, and not a high population density. But it’s also a negative in that we have issues with specialty care and recreational opportunities and things like that.”
Some of the factors being considered by the County Health Rankings aren’t determined or controlled by local health departments. As Rein explains, health departments have no control over how many mental health providers are in the community.
“But I can try to affect policy and programs that impact social determinate of health,” she said. “So, not necessarily the direct health things, but do people have adequate housing? Do people have transportation? Do people feel safe and have access to schools, and those kinds of things, because we know that those things impact health, and all the different health conditions.”
This past year, the Whitley County Health Department obtained a grant that focused on substance abuse and opioid disorders in the county. The program was aimed at reaching our to kids to warn them of the dangers of drug use.
“So, we’re planning work around how we can improve the lives of kids, and reduce adverse childhood experiences, which are a lot of those non-health kinds of things that impact kids at a young age,” noted Rein. “If you have a lot of adverse childhood experiences, you grow up and you have a lot of heart disease, and lung disease, and low life-expectancy and so we’re playing the long game. We’re really trying to break cycles of a collective hopelessness that kind of comes with that.”
“We are constantly looking for ways to address those issues, and sometimes it has to do with the funding available,” explained Rein. “Sometimes it has to do with what the data might say is the most important thing might not be necessarily be what the community thinks is the most important thing. So, we are always trying to balance all of that out. "
