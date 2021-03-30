In an all too familiar scene, recent heavy bouts of rainfall over the weekend caused severe flooding to several Tri-County communities, closing roadways and leaving many stranded.
“This was a different type of flooding event that we’re normally accustomed to,” commented Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. “This was more of a flash flooding event that came rapidly upon us.”
Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. echoed Mitchell’s comments, saying the flooding issues this time around came in two different forms.
White explained that the flash flooding experienced over the weekend overwhelmed the draining structures installed around Whitley County.
“Even though they can be at pretty high elevations, they can be overwhelmed,’’ noted White. “I live at about 1,250 feet, the road that I live on, and some of it had water, limbs and things washed over the road because the capacity just isn’t there to handle the water flows that we had from that storm on Saturday.”
On Monday, White said most of those areas affected by the flash flooding had settled down, but that the county was now experiencing flooding caused by the rise in local rivers.
In Knox County, the Cumberland River crested at a moderate flooding level at 35.38 feet. In Whitley County, the Cumberland River crested near major flooding levels at 30.9 feet. Major flooding occurs at 32 feet.
“Now what you’re seeing is river flooding,” White added. “We’re supposed to crest the last I heard at just under 31 feet, which is about four feet less near record crest from last year.”
According to the National Weather Service the Cumberland River near the Cumberland Falls rose more than five feet in the span of about 12 hours, from 8.34 feet on Saturday night to 13.34 feet Sunday morning.
Judge Mitchell said Knox County, as it normally does, experienced a “double dose” of the flooding due to run-off traveling from surrounding counties.
“What kills us is that we got like 3.45 inches of rain that fell here. That 3.45 inches moves over into Bell and Harlan counties, and then we get it, as well,” he said. “It intensifies it greatly.”
As of 9 a.m. Monday morning, the Kentucky Department of Transportation for District 11 posted that KY 11 was closed in three different locations; from mile 2-3, 7-8, and from miles 11-14. Portions of KY-1487, also known as Manchester Street, was closed, along with KY 1527, KY 223, KY 225, KY 220, KY 3441, KY 459, and KY 930.
In Whitley County, the Highway Department says portions of KY 1804 was closed, as well as KY 26, and KY 2996.
Judge White said he didn’t think there was one clear section of Whitley County that was hit the hardest by flooding.
“It’s pretty wide-spread throughout the county, the damage,” he said. “There’s been a lot of people trapped in cars that tried to drive through water in the southern end of the county.”
White added that the Clear Fork River had risen significantly and that communities such as Woodbine, Canada Town, Rockholds and others had seen heavy flooding.
Likewise, Judge Mitchell said flooding had affected communities all across Knox County located along both south Highway 11 and north Highway 11, 229, the Stinking Creek area, and others.
“We’ve had a section up in Stinking Creek that was out of electricity because the utility company doesn’t have access to the poles that were washed out,” noted Judge Mitchell.
The National Weather Service says thunderstorms in the region are possible for Tuesday night moving into Wednesday morning.
As of Monday, the forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a 70 percent chance of precipitation Tuesday night. On Wednesday, there is a 90 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day until eventually tapering off Wednesday night. Total new precipitation amounts between Tuesday night and Wednesday are predicted to be anywhere from one inch to one-and-half inches.
Judge White said it can be hard to predict how much incoming rainfall could affect the ongoing rise in flood waters.
“I would think by that time, things have started to level off and come down,” he said, later adding, “Sometimes if there’s a real heavy rainfall, it’ll help hold those levels up for a little longer. But to put in perspective, that inch of rain tomorrow night, the event that caused all of this was probably 7-8 inches of rain.”
Both Mitchell and White say each county’s road crews have been busy over the past few days rescuing folks who attempted to drive through standing water and become stuck, and to clear roadways of debris washed up by the flooding.
“Our road department is out working on repairing roadways and have been all day, trying to get places opened back up,” said Judge White.
“Those rescue teams really deserve a lot of credit,” he later added. “[Whitley County Emergency Management Director] Danny Moses and those rescue teams have really done a lot to help people over this weekend and still are today. I wanted to personally thank for them for that.”
