WILLIAMSBURG — The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly meeting Tuesday at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.
Featured guest speakers will be Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. and Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison.
The March luncheon is sponsored by the Hutton School of Business at the University of the Cumberlands and will be catered by Old Town Grill.
The center is located at 650 S. 10th St., Williamsburg.
