Whitley Judge-Executive reflects on economic development in 2021, looking forward to opportunities in 2022

WHITLEY COUNTY — When Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. thinks back to the county’s year in 2021, he thinks economic development. That’s because last year the county witnessed the announcements of multiple multi-million dollar economic projects coming to the area bringing hundreds of jobs with them.
“For years we have sought after substantial job growth and last year we had two giant projects announced and break ground: the race track project and the Firestone expansion,” Judge White wrote in response to a request for his perspective on 2021.
Back in the summer of last year, Firestone Industrial Products Co. LLC announced its intent to create 250 full-time jobs in Whitley County with a $50 million expansion of the company’s automotive air springs manufacturing plant in Williamsburg. White joined other local and state officials at the site of the plant in August for the project’s ground breaking.
White also joined some of those same officials in October, when the groundbreaking of the Cumberland Mint, a historical horse racing track extension being built in Williamsburg off of Exit 11, was held. A second groundbreaking for a horse racing facility in Corbin called the Cumberland Run is expected sometime this year. Together, the two facilities are expected to bring over 200 jobs to the area, while the Williamsburg location will feature 400 historical racing machines, a restaurant and other entertainment options.
White wrote that both the Firestone expansion and the Cumberland Mint project had been in the works for years. He said that for both of them to come to fruition at nearly the same time was very exciting.
“I am proud county government was able to be part of both of them and think they will greatly improve opportunities for people to live, work and raise a family right here in Whitley County,” wrote White.
According to Judge White, another major accomplishment for Whitley County in 2021 was the growth and development of Whitley County Sanitation. He said the program was started after hearing concerns from residents in rural parts of the county who had a hard time getting their garbage collected.
“It has now grown to serve more than 2,300 customers with better pricing than our competitors and we routinely get compliments about providing better service,” White wrote. He added that the equipment purchased had assisted the county in providing its Dumpster Days program and that the recently completed transfer station should soon allow the county to expand that program even more.
“The whole project works together for one of our longstanding overall goals of ‘Keeping Our County Clean,’” White wrote.
Looking into the new year, White said Whitley County would face its fair share of challenges, like most counties do. The biggest challenge in White’s opinion is one he says has been around for a long time and that most every county faces: jail funding. White said county jails are a huge financial burden and that this year’s budgeted transfers in to the jail exceed $1.7 million for Whitley County.
“It is by far the biggest single cost center that we have,” he wrote, adding that COVID policies calling for the release of state inmates put even more of a financial constraint on county jails.
“But the real problem is more fundamental than that,” noted White. “Why is the county paying for people to be arrested for STATE criminal offenses,” he asked, saying it was even worse when you considered the fact county officers make less than 30 percent of the arrests and that “the entire rest of the criminal justice system is funded by the state.” White said the only real solution in his opinion were changes to state policy devoting more funding to jails from the state.
“Jailers generally do the best they can to save on their budgets but it is very difficult when you are paying bills that another organization creates for you,” White wrote.
White said another challenge facing Whitley County this year was COVID and its associated regulations. White wrote that he felt we needed to get back to some sense of normalcy, but wrote that COVID is real and that is dangerous. He said he believes vaccines help people and that he believes it helped him have mild symptoms when he contracted COVID-19 a few months ago.
“BUT, I also think federal policy forcing vaccinations will be added strain on an already stretched thin workforce and I believe people should have the right to decide what they think is best for their own healthcare,” White wrote. “How we negotiate through upcoming court decisions, regulations, executive orders, sickness and loss from this disease will create a lot of obstacles throughout 2022.”
With that said, White wrote that 2022 would also bring with it some great opportunities for lasting improvements in Whitley County. He made mention of the American Rescue Plan Act providing significant amounts of funding to local governments, “like I have never seen before,” he wrote.
White said some of the money received has and would continue to go to county employees, who he considered generally underpaid. But White said how the rest of the money was spent would be crucial in setting Whitley County up for success in the future. White and members of the Whitley County Fiscal Court have even taken the steps of hiring a highly-sought after group of advisors to oversee the spending of the funds, as strict restrictions have been set on the use of the funds by the federal government.
“We want to get this right,” wrote White. “We want to stem the spread of disease but we also want to offset future costs the county would incur and/or create new revenue streams that will put our county on better financial footing moving forward on my two primary county financial goals: Reducing County Debt and Keeping Tax Rates Low.”
White wrote that he was also excited about the energy put into last year’s county fair held at the Whitley County Fairgrounds in Savoy. He said last year’s fair was the best the county had experienced in years and that he believes this year’s fair would be even better.
“Our Fair Board deserves a lot of credit for the success as they have worked really hard to bring it back,” he wrote, also noting other future projects that could take shape this year in the Savoy area. Other projects relating to the property include the River Stomp Bluegrass Festival, a proposed rodeo, an archery range, a bath and shower house, the potential of an RV campground, a river access and a grant the county is currently working towards in the hopes of funding more improvements.
“A lot is going on at the fairgrounds,” wrote White, “and it shows no sign of slowing down in the coming year.”
