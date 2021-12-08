Cadets from the Whitley County JROTC Program joined the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution to honor those who sacrificed so much 80 years ago on the "Day of Infamy". C/LTC Daniel Edmonson, Commander of the Colonel Battalion stated, "As cadets, it was an honor for us to learn about Pearl Harbor in the classroom and then be able to participate in a program to honor those who gave their lives on December 7, 1941." A large part of the JROTC Program is service learning, the cadets learn information in the classroom then apply it to educate others, conduct ceremonies, and provide a service to their community. | Photos contributed

