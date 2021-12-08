Cadets from the Whitley County JROTC Program joined the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution to honor those who sacrificed so much 80 years ago on the "Day of Infamy". C/LTC Daniel Edmonson, Commander of the Colonel Battalion stated, "As cadets, it was an honor for us to learn about Pearl Harbor in the classroom and then be able to participate in a program to honor those who gave their lives on December 7, 1941." A large part of the JROTC Program is service learning, the cadets learn information in the classroom then apply it to educate others, conduct ceremonies, and provide a service to their community. | Photos contributed
featured
Whitley JROTC takes part in Pearl Harbor remembrance event
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
William Dean "Peanut" Mitchell, age 53, of Corbin was born in Barbourville, KY on July 27, 1968 to the late William McKinnley Mitchell and Lois Ruth Lowe Roaden and departed this life on Friday, December 3, 2021 in the Baptist Health of Corbin. He was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed worki…
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS: Whitley Co. boys basketball coach Mark White no longer with program; Austin Horn named interim coach
- LOOKING GOOD: Llewellyn scores 32, Worley adds 17 during Corbin's 80-69 win over Lafayette
- Corbin's Treyveon Longmire reopens recruitment
- Knox announces transition to new driver-licensing model
- Christmas parade, ice skating, other activities kick off Saturday in Corbin
- Steely's 22 points lead the way to Williamsburg's 78-65 win over Buckhorn
- Keeping Fit: Are you getting enough of the 'sunshine vitamin'?
- Shelby Stewart's 28-point effort lifts Corbin past Southwestern
- Harlan County too much for Corbin in 78-56 road loss
- Williamsburg kicking off Christmas season with Saturday event
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.