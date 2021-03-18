WHITLEY COUNTY—The Whitley County Board of Health met virtually on Monday night where the board voted on the election of its board officers.
During the meeting, the board voted to re-appoint David Williams as chairman of the board and to re-appoint Don Creech as vice-chairman.
Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein also reported administrative and program updates to board members, as well as gave an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the county.
Rein updated the board on several of its programs, including HANDS and WIC. Both services have been moved from in-person to over the telephone or video conference due to the pandemic.
“We are waiting to hear if we can reconvene with home visits soon,” Rein said of the HANDS program. “It is difficult to maintain and engage families on an ongoing basis via telephone and video conference, so we’re looking forward to being able to do home visits again.”
Those looking to sign up for WIC services may do so over the phone, which Rein said has actually seen higher numbers since before the pandemic.
“Our participation has gone way up,” she said. “We’re hoping that we are actually able to keep some of those flexibilities that COVID caused in an ongoing basis so that we can keep that engagement really high.”
Rein also noted that the health department's diabetes prevention program has been moved to entirely online but plans are in the works to set up small face-to-face groups for those who are not able to participate in the online program.
Through the physical activity and nutrition program, Rein said that Kathy Lay, health educator with the Whitley County Health Department, is working to expand the department’s onsite garden in hopes of meeting some unmet food stability in the community, as well as using it as an opportunity for some team building for the staff of the health department. Rein said the produce will be distributed to clients who may not have access to fresh vegetables.
Rein also updated board members on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations in the county. She said that the health department is continuing to vaccine in Phase 1C currently, which has expanded recently to include even more health conditions.
Currently, there is a waitlist to get vaccinated at the health department. As of Monday, Rein said there were nearly 500 people currently on the waitlist to receive the vaccine.
“We’re telling people when they schedule the kind of vaccine that we’re scheduling them for because we do have the two manufacturers in play but we’re not taking requests,” Rein said. “We’re just looking at if there is a medical reason that one is more beneficial. Up to this point, only two people have had reason for Johnson & Johnson compared to any other manufacturer.
“We do anticipate switching exclusively to Johnson & Johnson as soon as their supply chain issues get worked out. So, potentially around the first of April. That will make things much easier as far as handling and outreach for us. It will also increase our capacity because we are doing one single shot instead of trying to manage two shots.”
Rein said that once they have went through the waitlist, the health department will begin to reach out to other groups in need of the vaccine who may have more trouble getting access to it.
“We’re ultimately improving to equitable access to the vaccine,” she said. “We did launch a survey to see if there were groups or agencies that do serve people that may need extra support accessing the vaccine.”
Rein said the plan is to host small, on-site clinics to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to groups like jail inmates and the homeless in the area.
“If there’s a church that serves a large population that doesn’t have internet access and would have difficulty making appointments at pharmacies and those kinds of those things, that’s the population that we’re really looking at trying to focus on and trying to assess where the gaps are,” she said.
The Whitley Board of Health is scheduled to meet again on June 21. The location of the meeting is to be determined depending on the status of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.