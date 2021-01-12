WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Health Department has stayed busy over the past couple of weeks administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents across the county.
Public Health Director Marcy Rein says the health department received 300 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 28. Health officials quickly got to work and began administering the vaccine as soon as the next day.
Similar to Pfizer’s vaccination, the Moderna vaccine is given in two shots with a window of about 28 days in between each shot. The goal of the health department is to administer all 300 available doses as the initial shot, wait for an additional shipment and administer those as the second shot.
“The CDC [Center for Disease Control] gave very specific directions to folks that were getting vaccines and said, ‘don’t hold back second doses with your shipments. If you get a shipment of 100 vaccines, give it in 100 arms,’” explained Rein. “They’ve promised to send that second dose, they’ve already apparently planned for it.”
The Whitley County Health Department is following the CDC’s and state’s guidelines and focusing on vaccinating healthcare personnel as they are listed under the first sub-phase of the state’s plan, which calls for vaccines to be administered to different groups listed in four different phases. Phase one of the plan is broken down into three sub-phases.
“The first sub-phase (or phase 1-A) of phase one would see long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, and health care personnel vaccinated. First responders, Kentuckians age 70 or older, and K-12 school personnel are listed in sub-phase two (1-B). The last sub-phase (1-C) would see Kentuckians aged 60 or older, all essential workers, and anyone age 16 and older with high-risk conditions.
Phase two of the state’s plan opens the vaccines up for Kentuckians age 40 or older. Phase three opens the vaccine up to those 16 and older without a high-risk condition. The state’s last phase calls for children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group by that point.
Because of the broad definition of what a healthcare worker is, Rein said she has fielded several calls from those wondering if they can be vaccinated, and has reached out to home-care workers to inform them they are eligible.
Rein also explained that staff and residents of local longterm care facilities were being administered vaccines as part of a federal pharmacy partnership with CVS and Walgreens.
“The federal government has a contract with those two pharmacy groups, and they’ve been paired with each longterm care facility,” said Rein. “They have their own stuff and their own schedule to administer to those folks. So while they are in that first stage, we aren’t targeting them.”
Even though they are listed in sub-phase 1-B of the state’s plan, thanks to a strong relationship with Baptist Health Corbin and the hospital’s own efforts of vaccinating healthcare workers, the health department has been able to start vaccinating local first-responders, as well.
The Whitley County Health Department has created a link, www.surveymonkey.com/r/WhitleyVaccine, for those wanting a vaccine to add their name to a list. Rein said that once more vaccines become available, the department would use that list to contact those individuals and set up appointments.
Appointments are scheduled in blocks of 10 because once a shot of Moderna is administered from a vile, there is only so much time the rest can be given before the vile expires.
“For Moderna, it comes in a vile that has 10 doses,” explained Rein. “Once I put a needle in that vile and take that first dose out, it’s only good for six hours. So once I start, I have to make sure I can give it in 10 arms in six hours or it expires. That adds a little bit of complexity to how we’re trying to manage the flow of people.”
In order to help the most people, and ensure that vaccines don’t expire and go unused, Rein said it was imperative for folks who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment to do so as quickly as possible.
Rein also confirmed that some healthcare workers and first-responders have decided not to take the vaccine.
“Some have health reasons for not taking the vaccine. Some are in the process of getting over the COVID infection, so we’ve asked them to wait,” said Rein. “Then there are some who aren’t sure, and they want to wait and see kind of how their co-workers do with it,” she continued. “We’ve had folks that have waited and said ‘no’ and then called us and said, ‘hold on, I’ve changed my mind.’ We see a variety of those things.”
Part of the health department’s mission is providing the public information that allows them to make the best decision for themselves. That’s why Rein says she administered the vaccine to Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison and Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White, Jr.
“One [reason] was kind of a continuity of government, making sure they are healthy and available to continue in their response,” she said. “The other was to really help show community members that leaders have confidence in the vaccine, and maybe that would sway folks that were a little unsure.”
“We try to combat myths that we hear and answer people’s questions as they have concerns,” she later added. “We want to take those concerns seriously, because your health is important and we take that seriously because we recognize that other people take that seriously too.”
