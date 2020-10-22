WHITELY COUNTY - A Whitley grand jury returned 36 indictments on Monday.
Those indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:
- Bradley Hamblin, 28, of Williamsburg: Second-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence.
- James Mays, 25, of Williamsburg: Assault in the second degree, and wanton endangerment in the first degree.
According to the indictment, Mays committed the offense of assault by sticking a victim in the head with a hammer.
- Bradly Powers, 26, of Williamsburg: Assault in the second degree, criminal abuse in the first degree, and persistent felony offender in the second degree.
The indictment states that on or about Aug. 8, Powers committed those offenses by beating and intentionally abusing a two year old child.
- Joshua Nichols, 27, of Middlesboro: Two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense.
- Janna Partin, 24, of Middlesboro: Two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense.
Nichols and Partin were arrested at Williamsburg’s Super 8 Motel where meth and marijuana were found in their room along with Partin’s 1-year-old child.
- Dustin Rains, 28, of Corbin: Two counts of receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, and use of a weapon of mass destruction in the third degree by having in his residence a pipe bomb.
- John W. Chatham, 70, of Rockhold: Trafficking in a controlled substance (oxycodone) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense, tempering with physical evidence, fraudulent possession of EBT card.
- Aaron Asher, 36, of Keavy: Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense, and possession of a controlled substance second degree first offense.
- Nashea Keatley, 25, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree.
- Melanie Goins, 23, of Lafollette, Tennessee: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree.
- Michael Ayers, 29, of Clinton, Tennessee: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree second offense.
- Lawrence Brock, 60, of Jellico, Tennessee: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree first offense.
- Asia Ball, 25, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense, possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree first offense.
- Joseph Jones, 34, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.
- Joseph Clower, 50, of Winchester: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
- Amanda Gilreath, 35, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense, promoting contraband.
- Steven Shelton, 39, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree first offense.
- Steven Helwig, 36, of Crystal Lake, Illinois: Trafficking in marijuana more than eight ounces but less than five pounds first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense.
- Bradley Hamblin, 28, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense.
- Jared Leach, 20, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense.
- Daniel King, 20, of South Boston, Virginia: Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) in the first degree first offense.
- Glennis Anderson, 49, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense.
- Robert Corbin, 27, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense.
- Joshua Young, 39, of Williamsburg: Possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first first degree first offense.
- Alisha Johns, 41, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.
- Billy Johns, 44, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Elizabeth Smith, 48, of Williamsburg: Burglary in the second degree.
- Bobby Carr, 43, of Corbin: Burglary in the second degree.
- James Shelby, 34, of Corbin: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more, three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, theft of identity, persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Breanna Smiley, 18, of Cawood: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree first offense.
- Jeremiah Olwine, 20, of Dayton, Ohio: Fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment in the first degree.
- Zachary Baney, age and address unknown: Theft of identity of another, forgery in the second degree.
- Amber Massengale Shubert, age and address unknown: Theft of identity of another, forgery in the second degree.
- Wendell Malone, 46, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense, persistent felony offender in them rest degree.
- Vanessa Lowe, 29, of Corbin: Two counts of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine, and cocaine) in the first degree in the first degree first offense, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.
- Ricky Miracle, 33, of Corbin: Two counts of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine, and cocaine) in the first degree in the first degree first offense, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction of admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.