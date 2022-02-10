Whitley grand jury indicts 3 for sexual-related charges against minors

WHITLEY COUNTY—Three individuals were indicted by a Whitley County grand jury on separate sexual-related charges involving minors on Monday.
Ulises Ramirez, 44, address unknown, was indicted on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor after an incident that allegedly happened on November 27, 2021 at a local hotel.
According to the indictment, Ramirez entered the residence of the victim, who was 14 years old at the time of the incident, and subjected her to sexual contact while exhibiting dangerous and unwanted behavior in the presence of the minor.
The arrest citation noted that the minor told police that Ramirez knocked on her door and he came in, without her inviting him inside. It went on to say that Ramirez, a Hispanic male, used his phone to translate and ask her to do sexual things to which she told him no and told him to leave, according to the citation.
The grand jury also indicted Cameron Elliott, 21, of Woodbine, on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
According to the indictment, beginning in January of 2014 until December 2021, Elliott engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual contact with a child less than 12 years old.
James Reynolds, 26, of Williamsburg, was also indicted by a grand jury on Monday on charges of third-degree rape.
On Nov. 2, 2021, Reynolds allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16 years old while he was 21 years old or more, according to the indictment.
Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:
-Michael Reynolds, 41, of Lily: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense.
-Michael Cole, 39, of Pine Knot: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense.
-Brandon McCullah, 37, of Corbin: Bail jumping in the first degree.
-Luretha Claxton, 44, of Williamsburg: Assault in the third degree; assault in the third degree.
-Cara Whitehead, 20, of Williamsburg: Assault in the second degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and under the age of 21 years old, first offense.
-Danny Smith, 40, of Corbin: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
-Kayla Gilliam, 26, of Williamsburg: Program assistance fraud.
-Ashlee Hatfield, 35, of Rockholds: Two counts of program assistance fraud.
-E. Chad Lawson, 44, of Williamsburg: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; importing heroin, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.
-Stanley Lay, 48, of Williamsburg: Importing heroin, carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.
-Larry Muse, 50, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense.
-Billy Rose, 65, of Jellico, TN: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense.
-JC White, 50, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense.
-Mark Paul, 50, of Williamsburg: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.
-Michael Lambdin, 43, of Rockholds: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.
-Benjamin Stevens, 19, of Jellico, TN: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense.
-David Ball, 38, of Jellico, TN: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.
-Richard Dople, 42, address unknown: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.
-Johnathon Wilson, 34, address unknown: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.