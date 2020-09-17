WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Fiscal Court heard from multiple organizations in the county Tuesday afternoon as they reported progress and discussed tax rates.
Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr. listened to presentations from representatives with the extension office, library, soil conservation and health department. Tax rates with the soil conservation department and at the extension office were left the same according to White. The Whitley County Public Library lowered their tax rate slightly due to pandemic.
However things went a different route when tax rates for the Whitley County Health Department were presented.
Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein presented an update from the department that included tax rates. The Fiscal Court had already disapproved of the increased tax rate by the Board of Health in June.
“This is one of the statutory requirements associated with the Public Health Taxing District – presenting an update and the rate,” said Rein. “The rate presented is that which was passed by the Board of Health: 5 percent or 5 cents per $100 value.”
Rein said when the Whitley County Board of Health set the tax rate in June they all believed that Senate Bill 5 was in effect upon signing.
“The Department for Local Government later sent out the KRS that indicated it is effective January 1, 2021. The difference is whether the fiscal court has the ability to reject a requested increase or not,” said Rein. "My understanding from my observations is that the fiscal court took the stance that they could reject a tax rate increase and passed a motion approving a tax rate for the Public Health Taxing District at the same rate as last year (4% or 4 cents per $100 value).”
White said he thinks the local health department is trying to pass that at the direction of the leadership in Frankfort.
“It’s largely to pay on their retirement issues, they’re part of the state retirement,” White said. “Frankly I don't think local property taxes should be used to pay the state retirement systems failings. That's a state created issue and that state needs to correct it.”
White said during the time that some people and businesses are in crisis it’s not the time to be talking about raising taxes.
“It’s not something that has to be dealt with right now,” he added. “I think we need to deal with this at the upcoming legislative session.”
The fiscal court voted not to accept the new tax rate. The tax rates will again be a topic of discussion during Monday evening at the Whitley County Board of Health meeting.
During the meeting the fiscal court also passed a resolution to reduce the solid waste rate for customers. The base rate had been $20 a month and it’s now $17.50 or $50 a quarter.
“We’re excited that the sanitation department is growing and doing well,” White said. “As we continue to grow we plan to put those benefits back to the public.”
The sanitation department has expanded fast but White said he knew there was a need for it when citizens came to the court meeting asking for something to be done.
With over 500 customers and new customers signing up daily, the department continues to grow.
