Whitley Fiscal Court approves transportation agreement between Whitley County EMS, Baptist Health Corbin

WHITLEY COUNTY - Whitley County officials and Baptist Health Corbin are teaming up to improve the medical services available to local residents as during Tuesday’s monthly fiscal court meeting, members of the court unanimously approved a mutual aid agreement between the hospital and Whitley County EMS.
The agreement, made available through COVID waivers, would see the hospital use its own ambulance service, which it operates, to transport current patients to other medical facilities as needed. Whitely County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. explained that at times, the Whitley County EMS does not have the manpower or equipment available to help transport patients.
White said the agreement between the two sides would see Whitley County EMS get first priority in transporting patients, but opens the door for Baptist Health to utilize its own resources should Whitley EMS not be able to assist. White called the agreement between the two sides, which the court approved subject to the approval of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services (KBEMS), a positive for all involved.
“I think that’s a win for everybody,” White said. “And I think that whenever people talk and work together, we can improve things.”
Later in the meeting the members of the fiscal court unanimously approved the purchase of new voting machines for all of Whitley County. The machines will be purchased through Harp Enterprises, who White said had been partnered with the county for many years.
White also said that the current machines being used in Whitley County were purchased using federal grant money under then Secretary of State Trey Grayson. That’s been close to a decade and a half ago and county officials say repairing and maintaining the machines are difficult.
“Anybody that’s doing any maintenance right now knows how parts are difficult to come by and that makes things difficult to maintain,” White explained.
Judge White said Whitely County Clerk Carolyn Willis had made the request for new machines a few months ago. He said officials then met with a consulting agency hired by the county to oversee its use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to see if ARPA funds could be used to purchase the new machines. Because of the way the machines are made, White said they help prevent people from interacting with one another and thus, help prevent the spread of disease. As a result, the machines will be paid using ARPA money.
The new machines will have improved security features, the ability to track a ballot’s paper-trail and other features making Election Night for Willis and her staff less hectic.
Toward the end of the meeting, court members put on Santa hats and unanimously approved Resolution 2022-12, which pertains to air space over Whitey County. The resolution sees permission given to St. Nicholas, also known as Santa Claus, permission to use the air space over Whitley County during the overnight hours of December 24.
And while the court handles important business every time it meets, Judge White said that in a lot of Whitley Countians’s perspective, Resolution 2022-12 would probably be the most important action the board would take during its December meeting and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
In other business:
-Interim Sheriff Danny Moses noted that for the month of November the sheriff’s department issued 71 citations, had 57 arrests and worked 39 motor vehicle collisions.
-The court approved the third budget amendment for former Sheriff Todd Shelley and the first budget amendment for interim Sheriff Danny Moses’ budget for the remainder of this year, as well as the first amendment to Moses’ budget next year. Officials said the budgets were amended to reflect the use of ARPA funds to provide incentive pay for sheriff department employees, which was approved by the court last month. The court also approved a similar budget amendment for the Whitley County Clerk’s office.
-The court approved the 2022 annual budget and salary cap, as well as the public official bond for the Whitley County Clerk’s office.
-Members of the court approved the final quarterly report from former Sheriff Todd Shelley, as well as his tax settlement for the year.
-The court approved appointing Mirna Hernandez to the Whitley County Extension Office Board.
-The court approved naming Brandon Creekmore to the Cumberland Falls Water District. It then approved setting the annual compensation of the Whitley County Water District Board of Commissioners to match that of the Cumberland Falls Water District. Judge White explained that commissioners are paid $300 a month for sitting on the board and serving their community. He said years ago it was changed that if a commissioner receives certification training, they can earn $500 a month. However, while the change was made elsewhere, like the Cumberland Falls Water District, it was not changed at the Whitley County Water District. The action taken Wednesday rectifies the discrepancy.
