WHITLEY COUNTY — Two Whitley County students are stepping up in regional and state roles for FFA.
Whitley County High School FFA member Leslie Monhollen was elected as the 2021-2022 Ky River Region FFA President.
She went through a thorough round of interviews along with submitting an application to obtain this selection. She becomes the first WCHS FFA member to obtain this honor since the 2012-2013 year in which her brother Bobby Joe held the office.
WCHS FFA member Lauren Mattney was selected to serve as the region representative for the State FFA Nominating Committee, where she will be interviewing potential state officer candidates and helping to select the next slate of State Officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.