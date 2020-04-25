WHITLEY COUNTY — “We’re trying to adapt the best we can with what’s going on,” said Whitley County Farmers Market Manager Andrew Modica ahead of Tuesday’s opening of the farmers market.
The Whitley County Farmers Market is scheduled to open at its Corbin location at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 in downtown Corbin, following guidelines and precautions due to COVID-19. Market days in Corbin will remain on Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m. however there are some changes as the community learns to juggle new restrictions and maintains social distancing.
Modica said the Corbin market will function on the sidewalk between Nibroc Park and First Street.
“We’re trying to make it happen the best we can,” Modica said.
This is a safety precaution so that masses of people aren’t gathering inside the park. The idea is that individuals will come by, get what they are looking for and go on.
“We hope they drive up, get out, get their stuff and get back in the cars and leave,” said Modica.
There will be no live music or food sampling. The health department will also have a representative site to assist and answer any questions people have.
One new feature the market is working to have available is the opportunity to order online and pick up via curbside. Modica said curbside will function from Main Street, with approximately two parking spots available for that.
“We’re going to try to keep them six feet back,” Modica added. “We’re trying to keep with the governor's rules and regulations.”
The number of vendors for opening day is estimated from around 5 to 10 depending on what is ready for purchase. Modica said some of the new vendors will come on board later in the season as their produce comes in.
“We want people to come and buy fresh fruits and vegetables from their farmers because farmers need it right now,” said Modica.
The Kentucky Double Dollars Program will be offered again this year for customers who receive EBT and SNAP.
“If they have $12 to spend at the market they’ll get $24,” said Modica who hopes more people take advantage of the program this year. Later in the year senior vouchers will also be distributed.
In Williamsburg, the market will open at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14, in the library parking lot across from Bill Woods Park. Modica also expects to have some mobile market sites later on in the season.
