As is the case every Tuesday evening during the summer months, Corbin’s Nibroc Park played host to the Whitley County Farmers Market this past Tuesday. Several locals traveled from booth to booth checking out the fresh produce and goods provided from local vendors. Officials from the Whitley County Health Department were also on-hand providing Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations. The Farmers Market is held every Tuesday in Corbin from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and every Thursday from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. in Williamsburg’s Bill Woods Park. Beginning June 5, the Whitley County Farmers Market will be at the Goldbug extension office on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. - noon, and at Tattersall Estates on the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. - noon, as well. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Whitley Farmers Market expanding locations beginning in June
