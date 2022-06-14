WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Cooperative Extension from the University of Kentucky is carpooling with those who would like to go on a hike. Run by the Horticulture Agent Ben Prewitt and the Extension Fine Arts Agent Courtney Moses, it is a great opportunity to get out and explore the environment.
Moses said they have done these hiking groups before. “I was hired on in 2012. There was a group that lasted for a couple of years. We had a different ag agent then and it was a monthly group. They would travel to different parts of the state. We did a big hike on Mount Le Conte—it must have been a 10 mile hike—in the Smokey Mountains.”
Even though only one person showed up for the first hike on June 3, Moses feels the hike went great. She was in her mid-30s. Along with Prewitt, Moses and the lady went on the hike for three hours to Dog Slaughter Falls. “We went to the falls and hung out then came back,” Moses said then added, “It was a very leisurely hike. We want to make sure everyone is really stretched out and that they have water.”
Moses said that as the word gets out about the hike and as the groups get larger, they try to keep everyone somewhat together but if someone wants to travel ahead or go slower, then they encourage that.
“We don’t want to rush anyone,” she said. “It’s about being in nature, exploring our environments, and understanding all these wonderful things around us.”
There are a ton of hiking spots around within 30 miles of our area. Moses wants to stress safety first and going on a group hike with a carpool to the hiking trail head is a way to ensure it’s safe.
When she was the fine arts assistant, Moses loved participating in the hikes. Now as the Extension Fine Arts Agent, her job is to provide an art experience. While Prewitt focuses on the horticultural side, Moses wants to observe from an artist’s perspective, whether it be through sketching or photography. She feels hiking is a great way to observe, sketch, watercolor, or photograph once the destination of the hike is reached. Hikers can view different plant species and draw them if they would like.
The next hike will be on June 17 to Bark Camp Trail for a 6.1 mile hike. Other hikes will include Van Hook Falls, Eagle Falls, Cumberland Gap, and Red River Gorge. While most of the hikes are on Fridays, Moses shared that if they get more interest in the hiking group, they may also add Saturday hikes to accommodate working families.
