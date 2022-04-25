The Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office and Whitley County 4-H celebrated Earth Day on Friday at River Fog Park in downtown Williamsburg. Families came out to enjoy lots of free items such as books, tie-dye reusable bags, throw and sow seeds, a tree giveaway and much more. Kids also got to participate in some different arts and crafts projects and play on inflatables at the park. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

