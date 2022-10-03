WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Tourism Board met last Friday to discuss several items on the agenda including a structure for the Whitley County Fairgrounds.
Amber Owens, the Whitley County Project Director, explained, “We would like to build a shelter over the horse ring at the fairgrounds. We have talked about this in the past but there was always paperwork missing. It’s a county fair grant through the Department of Agriculture in Frankfort. We’re one of the few counties in the state who have never applied for this grant.”
The total cost of the project will be $574,200. The County Fair Grant, for which the Tourism Board approved the application, would be for $100,000. The Whitley County Fiscal Court would be paying the remaining $474,200 for the 125x300-foot shelter over the horse ring.
Other items on the agenda were:
• To hire Nicholas Simpson as the new Treasurer to fullfill the remaining term of the late Jeffrey Gray. Simpson has also recently taken over as Treasurer for the Fiscal Court.
• To approve the payment of claims on several items related to photography and ads for the Tourism board.
