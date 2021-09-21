TRI-COUNTY—Whitley County has once again topped the state in incidence rate for COVID-19.
Whitley County had an incidence rate of 204.5 as of Monday’s Kentucky Department of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 report. The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days. Knox County was in the top 10 in the state for incidence rate, at ninth, with an incidence rate of 158.7 in Monday’s report. Laurel County had an incidence rate of 106.7.
During Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 update on Monday, he reported a total of 2,075 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
On Monday, the Whitley County Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19, including 21 children. As of Monday, 36.5 percent of Whitley Countians are fully vaccinated, which rose from 36.2 percent as of Friday.
The Laurel County Health Department reported 573 new cases for last week, 16 of which were hospitalized. 40 of those cases were breakthrough cases.
“Our confirmed deaths remain at 87, but we do have a large number of additional deaths that are pending confirmation,” the report read. “The pending deaths will be reviewed by the state COVID-19 death review panel.”
The Knox County Health Department had 38 new positive cases in their report on Monday with 15 cases in children, all of which were unvaccinated.
During his Monday briefing, Beshear looked at the current COVID-19 trends in Kentucky and while the overall state is looking better than two or three weeks ago, he said this past week was still the third highest week of case numbers ever in the pandemic.
“And remember, each case we have with the Delta variant is more serious than the Alpha or original strain that we faced earlier in the pandemic,” he said. “So while we hope that this is a trend and/or a plateau, we cannot sustain a plateau at this level, with the number of people it would put in the hospital. It’s simply too many cases.”
“Once again, I want to make sure we don’t view this as good news because a plateau will continue to push our hospitals overcapacity—far too many cases,” he added.
During Monday’s update, Beshear showed a video from Baptist Health Corbin of the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President Sherrie Mays.
“My heart breaks for my staff, honestly it does,” Mays said in the video. “I see them out there working it every day and they’ve put this hospital and the patients ahead of their families so that their patients can be taken care of and that’s probably one of the hardest things for me is to watch my staff work like they do and give their best. I have children that are on the frontline, my children are in healthcare, so I know what that’s like.”
To find a vaccine near you, visit http://ed.gr/dnc2l, call 1-800-232-0233 or text your zip code to 438829.
