WHITLEY COUNTY—For the second day in a row, Whitley County has the highest incidence rate for COVID-19 in the state.
On Tuesday, Whitley County was ranked number one for incidence rate at 200.5 in the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 report. As of Wednesday’s report, Whitley County’s incidence rate was even higher at 206.8, the highest rate in the state. The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
“The incident rate looks at how many new cases we have each day,” explained Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein. “These are individual people—not, for example, one person having multiple positive tests. The state takes a seven-day average of those new daily cases. This helps smooth out some differences in reporting that can happen day to day, say on a weekend when fewer labs are working. So, we end up with one number that is the seven-day average of new daily cases, but we want to compare our number to other counties. Are we better or worse off than Laurel County, for example? We can’t directly compare the two numbers because our populations are very different. We calculate a rate per a number population that will be the same and that allows us to compare.”
Rein went on to say that the KDPH pulls their data from the system at a specific time and explains why there may be a variation if someone were to calculate their own rated based on the health department’s daily report.
On Tuesday, the Whitley County Health Department reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, 32 of which were children. Then, on Wednesday, the health department reported 55 new cases, including 26 children. All were unvaccinated.
With a recent rise in COVID cases in children, Rein said it is important that those who can get vaccinated do so to help protect those who cannot.
“Adults who are around kids who are too young to get vaccinated should not wait to get their own vaccination,” she said. “The more vaccinated people around those who can’t get vaccinated, the better safety net there is for those folks.”
The vaccination rate is slowly rising in Whitley County but Rein said not fast enough, as COVID cases continue to climb.
“It’s slow and steady,” Rein said. “We gave out 35 vaccines at Old Fashioned Trading Days. We have a clinic scheduled on campus at University of the Cumberlands this week and EKU Corbin campus next week. Our vaccination rate is at 35.9% fully vaccinated. It’s ticking upward, but it’s not enough to help us slow community transmission to the degree that we need.”
As COVID numbers rise, local hospitals are overwhelmed. On Tuesday, Baptist Health Corbin saw 15 National Guardsmen arrive to help with nonclerical duties as hospital staff are being pulled in all directions.
“It is dire because our healthcare system, and most specifically our hospital, is struggling to have the capacity to meet the community’s needs,” Rein said. “This impacts not only people who need care for COVID-19, but all the other healthcare needs people have. COVID-19 takes resources away from other things. It impacts the whole healthcare system. It makes it harder to get a hospital bed, or a nursing home bed, or an ambulance ride, or a home health nurse, or urgent care because all those folks are overwhelmed.”
Rein said to help slow the spread of the virus, all community members—vaccinated or unvaccinated—need to use the “Swiss cheese” method of protection, where each method, or slice of cheese in this metaphor, is imperfect so multiple methods (slices) need to be used to plug the holes and maximize protection. Those include: stay at home when you feel ill, cover your cough or sneeze, wash your hands often, wear a mask around people you don’t live with, avoid crowded places even outside, and get vaccinated if you are 12 years or older.
Rein also noted that while Regeneron, or monoclonal antibodies, is an important treatment option for some cases of COVID-19 and is available under Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, people shouldn’t count on this being available or qualifying for the treatment instead of getting vaccinated.
“It’s always better to do what you can to prevent infection in the first place,” she said.
To find a vaccine nearest you, visit http://ed.gr/dml7p, call 1-800-232-0233 or text your zip to 438829.
